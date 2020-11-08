EU governments ignore request for evidence

Alexey Navalny has accused the head of the Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of being a "simple idiot," after he indicated that the anti-corruption campaigner could have been poisoned by the West in a "sacrifice."Writing on Twitter, Navalny said he is "sad to see what Russian intelligence has become," attacking SVR chief Sergei Naryshkin.However, he stopped short of directly linking Western intelligence agencies to the poisoning of Navalny. On the same day, Navalny retweeted a news story about the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs linking his illness to possible dietary issues. In response, the opposition figure wrote that he is "tired of laughing," noting that it was suggested he was poisoned by the West on the very same day that the Ministry pointed the blame at his food intake."Apparently, NATO countries persuaded me to go on a deadly diet," he wrote.On August 20, Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. After an emergency landing in Omsk, he was taken to a local hospital, where he fell into a coma. Two days later, he was flown to the Charite clinic in Berlin at the request of his family and associates. After testing, German toxicologists discovered thatIn October, Brussels approved sanctions against six senior Russian officials and one research institute, believed by the EU to be responsible for or have known about the alleged attack.The official communiqué added that the row had been confected as "a sanction shot" because "Russia... sticks to its guns of not accepting certain rules imposed on it at the expense of national sovereignty, international law and common sense in general."Moscow's comments come amid a diplomatic spat over the evidence of Navalny's poisoning, and the assertion of a number of European countries that Russia was behind it. Spokesman for the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office, Andrei Ivanov, told reporters on Friday that MoscowIvanov said thatHe went on to question Germany's version of events, in which Navalny was poisoned before he embarked on a Moscow-bound flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk. "No poisoning agents have been found as a result of expert tests held on Russian territory", he claimed.Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs also weighed in on the row, appearing to blame those who accompanied Navalny in Tomsk for conspiring to create the impression that Navalny had been poisoned. The agency said that it had been "determined during the inquiry that, after receiving the reports of Navalny's deterioration of health,(Vladlen Los, Maria Pevchikh and Georgy Alburov)