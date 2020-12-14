© Unknown

An audit commissioned by the Iowa Democratic Party has found that the nationalled to the delayed and questioned results at the very beginning of the 2020 presidential election.Two of the candidates - South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders - were claiming they were winning the contest in a key state that often defines the eventual winner.for example theat the time.Back then, the eventual nominee,in the state, trailing behind Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. However, Buttigieg later handed all the delegates he won in Iowa to the former vice president, giving him a much-needed advantage over Bernie Sanders in the national fight for the nomination.The report, released on Saturday, found that themeant to report results quicker, and their demand for last-minute technology to be implemented into the process"Without the DNC's intervention in that process, the IDP may have reported results in real-time as it intended," said the report, which also cast blame on the state party for not creating a back-up plan for reporting results."As of the Friday before the caucuses, the IDP knew there were only approximately 400 temporary precinct chairs (out of more than 1,700) who had successfully downloaded and accessed the app," the report said. "The IDP should have taken aggressive steps to scale up its telephone back-up reporting system at that time."between state party officials and the DNC. The new report claims development of an app by Shadow Inc. was supposed to begin in July and end in November, leaving two months for training and implementation. The DNC, however, expressed security concerns with the state party, halting negotiations for months, leading to a rushed development process. The app was eventually rolled out only weeks before the caucuses were set to begin.On election night, the state party found itself unprepared to take results by phone as many volunteers chose not to work with the buggy app. The DNC also made a last minute requirement that Shadow provide them with real-time results so they could double-check state numbers, something the report claims the company was not prepared for and led to a halt in releasing results to the public as discrepancies in numbers were found and the last-minute demand created confusion."Attempting to graft an entirely new software element onto the back-end reporting system at the proverbial eleventh hour is likely always going to be problematic, and it was ultimately the cause of a major problem on caucus night," the report said.DNC officials put the blame of the chaos on state party representatives in the weeks following the caucus.Critics have responded to the report's lengthy findings byreporter Glenn Greenwald tweeted on Sunday, referring to emails from 2016 showing national party officials favoring a Clinton victory over Sanders, ultimately leading to multiple resignations.Greenwald added.