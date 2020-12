© KHOU

FBI agents have issued at least one federal subpoena for records from the Texas attorney general's office in an ongoing investigation into allegations against Attorney General Ken Paxton.Sources confirmed to KVUE the requests for information were issued on Wednesday at the agency's headquarters on West 14th Street. It was not immediately clear how many subpoenas were issued or what information federal agents sought.Paxton denies any wrongdoing.In recent weeks, FBI agents have been questioning people who may have information about Paxton's relationship with Paul, but the FBI has not publicly confirmed an investigation.On Thursday, FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee said she could not comment, and a spokesman for the attorney general's office did not return calls seeking comment.