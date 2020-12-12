© Eliz Orban/Twitter

"I'm so sorry that happened to you. We were kicked out of a museum last week bc my two year old won't wear a mask. It's ridiculous."

"Unbelievable! I am so sorry. We are living in a freaken nightmare. My son has special needs & wearing a mask is extremely difficult for him. So, I totally understand."

"My son is 10, nonverbal, & on the autism spectrum. If I were to take him on an airplane, the same thing would happen to us because he won't tolerate anything on his face. I opted virtual learning for him because I refuse to force him to wear a mask. When does this insanity end???"

What is the world coming to when a toddler is expected to "comply"? A Colorado couple was kicked off their flight to Newark, NJ, when their 2-year old wouldn't wear a mask. He wouldn't "comply" with the mask-wearing rule on the plane. What toddler would?The upset mother posted a video on social media to explain her outrage:The saddest thing is that many other mothers chimed in with their experiences: