© AFP / Sandy Huffaker

Political activist Brandon Straka was removed from an American Airlines flight for refusing to wear a mask the day trade group Airlines for America announced that passengers who refuse to mask up can be blacklisted from flying.Straka, a former Democratic Party member who very publicly left the party and started the #WalkAway movement, revealed he was removed from an American Airlines plane at Dallas Airport for refusing to wear a mask on Wednesday, noting on Twitter that it was the "1st time this has happened" to him, and complainingStraka claimed the flight manager apologized to him after he was removed from the Tulsa-bound flight, and he has been contacted by the official American Airlines Twitter account.Earlier on Wednesday, a representative from Airlines for America (A4A) explained that passengers who decline to don a mask during a flight will be reported to the airline's operations center, whereThe call somewhat clarified the threats implied in A4A's statement earlier this week, which alerted travelers that several US airlines planned to impose "appropriate consequences for passengers who are found to be in noncompliance with the airline's face covering policy, up to and including suspension of flying privileges." Several American carriers have signed up to the call, including JetBlue, Delta, and American, though their "no-fly" lists are apparently internal and unrelated to the infamous federal "no-fly" list, a subset of the US terror watchlist that was declared unconstitutional in September.United Airlines announced on Monday that all non-mask wearers would be blacklisted starting Thursday - a policy it plans to implement for at least 60 days.A4A's Monday statement promises airlines will "clearly articulate" their face-covering policies in customer communications - though it's not clear if American did so before Straka's flight.Some have questioned whether the trade group has the authority to mandate masks or punish violators at all. Noting that the airlines haven't modified their "contracts of carriage" to reflect the mask requirement, travel industry analyst Henry Harteveldt called the no-mask ban threat "health safety theater," telling Forbes "there's no substance to it" and suggesting airlines desperate for customers would be reluctant to blacklist anyone - especially frequent fliers.However,. The FAA explained it was "not a public health agency" and, instead, urged A4A to adopt "clear, enforceable policies" regarding masks, while the DoT agreed mask-wearing was not the federal government's business and should "be resolved between parties of mutual concern" - that is, airline management and labor unions., and the accessory has become something of a political statement, with conservatives and libertarians shunning it, while liberals embrace it.