Arizona Republicans on Monday called for the decertification of their state's false election results.As Cristina Laila reported — last week Arizona Rep. Mark Finchem issued a call to withhold the state's Electoral College votes for Joe Biden because "he believes there is enough significant evidence of fraud to invalidate the state's votes."Finchem also blasted Doug Ducey.Arizona House Majority Leader Warren Petersen released a statement Sunday night ahead of Monday's press conference: