Daniel McCarthy Arizona
Arizona Republicans on Monday called for the decertification of their state's false election results.

As Cristina Laila reported — last week Arizona Rep. Mark Finchem issued a call to withhold the state's Electoral College votes for Joe Biden because "he believes there is enough significant evidence of fraud to invalidate the state's votes."

Finchem also blasted Doug Ducey.

"I believe Doug Ducey signed a fraudulent document and he knew it!," Finchem said.

Arizona House Majority Leader Warren Petersen released a statement Sunday night ahead of Monday's press conference: "The election should not have been certified with the number of irregularities and allegations of fraud. Especially troubling to me are the allegations surrounding the vendor Dominion," Petersen said in the press release. "It is imperative that a forensic audit occur immediately of the equipment and software. Upon any showing of fraud the legislature should immediately convene to decertify the vote."

On Monday Arizona businessman Daniel McCarthy (R-) told the patriotic crowd that legislators invoked Article 2, Section 1 meaning — Arizona is officially a contested election!


More at Right Journalism.

