© Stefani Reynolds for The New York Times



"I asked him to stay on in the exact same role he's had for the past several presidents," President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. said, "and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the Covid team."

"We've obviously got the best medical regulators," he said. "Much better than the French have. Much better than the Belgians have. Much better than the Americans have."

It's not that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert, ever actually went anywhere. It just often seemed that way as he fell out of favor with his boss, President Trump, and was sidelined even as the country grappled with a pandemic.Now it is Mr. Trump who is leaving, and on Thursday, his successor had a message for Americans: Dr. Fauci will soon be back in the mix.On Friday morning, Dr. Fauci told NBC's "Today" show he had accepted the offer "right on the spot."Even before Mr. Biden's announcement Thursday, Dr. Fauci found himself in the news as American and British health officials skirmished over the U.K.'s announcement that it had beaten the U.S. in the race to approve a vaccine Gavin Williamson, Britain's education secretary, appeared to be crowing Dr. Fauci seemed more than a little skeptical.The British authorities, he said, moved more quickly only because they had not scrutinized the vaccine test data as carefully as their American counterparts. "We have the gold standard of a regulatory approach," he said.Later, a chagrined-looking Dr. Fauci, who is ordinarily averse to public conflict, appeared on British television saying that he wanted to apologize."We do things a bit more differently, that's all — not better, not worse, just differently," he told the BBC