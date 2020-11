© Twitter / @StreetWatchLA; @Xolo_Mariduena

Shocking footage has emerged showing California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers forcibly removing families who were occupying vacant state-owned homes in LA. Crowds of activists showed up to defend the families on Thanksgiving eve."Be human again," one protester calls to the officers, adding that they are acting like "domestic terrorists." In one particularly disturbing video, a female who appears to be a teenager is carried out of a home by officers as activists scream at officers.Other videos show crowds of protesters marching against the state evictors and arguing over the legality and morality of their actions.Crime journalist for the LA Daily News, Josh Cain, called the situation "deeply nightmarish."The activist group Reclaim and Rebuild Our Community announced on Wednesday that they had peacefully moved people into several long-empty houses, acquired by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) when a now-defunct plan had been in place to expand the 710 Freeway.The decades-old project failed to get off the ground and was officially nixed in 2018, leaving more than 160 houses along the now-cancelled freeway extension pass to stay vacant.The Reclaim and Rebuild activists were also calling on state Governor Gavin Newsom to direct Caltrans "not to use violent evictions or arrests."Notably, 42 of the Caltrans-owned houses went on sale back in 2016. However, come 2019, the department had only sold 10, Pasadena Star News reported at the time.Despite many Californians marching in support of the housing activists, some locals did not share the sentiment. "I disagree with what these people are doing ... If they want to live somewhere, tell them to apply just like everyone else did," one El Sereno resident told NBCLA.