© Getty Images / David McNew



We are a country of many, not a political party

Wayne Dupree was recently invited to the White House to talk to President Trump on messaging to the black community. He was named in Newsmax's top 50 Influential African-American Republicans in 2017, and, in 2016, served as a board member of the National Diversity Coalition for Donald Trump. Before entering politics, he served for eight years in the US Air Force. His website is here: www.waynedupree.com. Follow him on Twitter @WayneDupreeShow

The international climate change agreement struck in the French capital in 2015 is not right for our country. It will harm the economy, put jobs at risk, and end with us facing blackouts like those California recently suffered.The problem with liberals is that they can't accept the idea that they might be wrong, especially when it comes to the Paris accord on climate change.During one of the presidential debates, President Trump made the statement that CO2 emissions were at their lowest levels in 67 years. The Washington Post fact-checked his earlier comments on the Paris agreement and said they required "more context." The Post said something like, "while it's true that CO2 emissions are at their lowest level, it was not the result of federal regulations, but was the result of market forces." Basically, in the opinion of the Post, if the Fed isn't regulating and forcing something to happen, then it doesn't count.In Democratic eyes, it is not about what's best for America; it's about not admitting that Trump could do anything right, even though his intuition was correct on almost every foreign policy (Paris accord, Iran, NATO, Middle East, NAFTA, etc.) and domestic policy (energy independence, interest rates, manufacturing jobs, immigration, etc.) that he addressed. If egos were not more important than moving the country in the right direction, we'd be looking forward to four more years of prosperity rather than the mess we are heading for.Professionals, myself included, will go on. I'll continue to go to Costco and Whole Foods and live my relatively comfortable life. I am working to have job security, and my skills are immediately mobile, meaning if I don't like where I live, I can easily pick up and move and start right back up. But I'm also not the norm.Of course, once they all learn to code, that problem will be fixed. Or so progressives would have us believe.Unless the worst polluters start showing a reduction of carbon emissions, instead ofHowever, Democrats take a socialistic view that it takes a government to force these changes through, and they then can't understand why it costs triple the free-market solution, and why people ultimately resent being treated like sheep and won't follow the orders, etc.Look at California, for example. Since the 1950s, it's had the worst record on pollution of just about any state (worst as in offensive), and disaster . Other states are cutting emissions without killing their people financially or having brown-outs.But the blind will remain so even when faced with reality. They don't see things clearly and to be honest, I doubt they really wish to have a firm and informed grip on reality. Many will say that just because others are not doing their share, two wrongs don't make it right, and we should align with those still trying to stick to the Paris agreement. That saying is true and we teach our children such phrases. But the US isn't being or doing "wrong," we're still doing our part - we're just doing it without a pack of deceivers who we must constantly financially subsidize. We're helping without ruining what we've built, or tearing things apart just because we can do so., and the US, its interests, and its people should and must stand first in line when presidents of whatever hue make decisions.