The government already does this under the 2015 'no jab, no pay' rule that stops parents getting some tax benefits, Child Care Benefit and Child Care Rebate payments if they refuse to vaccinate their child

Scott Morrison has revealed Australians who refuse to get a Covid-19 vaccine could be forced to quarantine for two weeks when they enter the country unless they have a 'genuine medical reason' not to get the jab.The prime minister has previously said a vaccine, which is expected to roll out in March,encourage people to take it. Qantas boss Alan Joyce sparked anger from anti-vaxxers and vaccine skeptics on Sunday when he saidAsked about the policy on KIIS radio on Wednesday, Mr'When there has been yellow fever and things like that there is a requirement that people are vaccinated, and if they're not, there is a requirement to quarantine on entry into Australia,' Mr Morrison said., with a quarantine period of 14 days, which is currently in place for returned travellers., unless there is a genuine medical reason,' Mr Morrison said.The prime minister has previously said a vaccine, which is expected to roll out in March, will be optional but the government will find ways to encourage people to take itOther options to encourage vaccine take-up includeagainst other illnesses.The International Air Transport Association announced it was in the 'final stages' of developing a digital health pass that can be used to record Covid-19 tests or vaccinations and will 'support the safe reopening of borders'.Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters on Tuesday there had not been a decision on border or re-entry rules around potential vaccines.'Our task is to provide the vaccine to all Australians,' he said.Australia has deals to get hold of four vaccine candidates and will roll out doses to the vulnerable and priority workers early next year if they are approved by regulators