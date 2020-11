Britons are set to be given Covid 'freedom passes' as long as they test negative for the virus twice in a week, it has been suggested.The details of the scheme are still being ironed out by officials in Whitehall, who hope it will allow the country to get back to normal next year.To earn the freedom pass, people will need to be tested regularly and, provided the results come back negative, they will then be given a letter, card or document they can show to people as they move around.A source told the Telegraph : 'They will allow someone to wander down the streets, and if someone else asks why they are not wearing a mask, they can show the card, letter or an App.'It comes after former health secretary Jeremy Hunt threw his backing behind the 'freedom pass' concept.His suggestion follows recommendations by behaviour experts advising Downing Street , who said those not infected with the virus should be handed paper wristbands to allow them to return to a more normal life.Writing in The Times , the chair of Parliament's Health and Social Care Committee said Britain should 'go further' to encourage more people to get tested for Covid-19.He warned although the country has a Plan A to end the pandemic - a vaccine - it also needs a watertight Plan B.'We should do the same in the UK, using the NHS Covid-19 app to record who has been tested and who has received the vaccine.'At the moment, testing capacity is at about 500,000 per day.It is claimed that ministers were hoping to be carrying out up to 10 million tests a day by early next year as part of a £100 billion expansion of its national testing programme.If achieved, the programme would allow testing of the entire UK population per week.A similar scheme to the freedom passes was first suggested in April.At the time, Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said: '(An immunity certificate) is an important thing that we will be doing and are looking at but it's too early in the science of the immunity that comes from having had the disease.''It's too early in that science to be able to put clarity around that. I wish that we could but the reason that we can't is because the science isn't yet advanced enough.'As well as helping the hospitality sector, the plan - expected to be accepted in a crunch Cabinet meeting this evening - will help prevent crowds congregating on the streets at kicking-out time.Mr Johnson will on Monday tell the House of Commons and the nation in a televised address that lockdown will end, as promised, on December 2.The move by Westminster to extend the curfew in England is expected to put pressure on the devolved nations to follow suit.He will also set out details of a new winter plan to tackle Covid, including a revised three-tier structure for restrictions. The new framework will run until the spring in a move designed to give businesses and the public more confidence and clarity while work continues on approving vaccines and a mass immunisation project.There is growing confidence that positive results from a trial of a vaccine being developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca are 'imminent'. Vaccines produced by Pfizer and the US firm Moderna have already been shown to be almost 95 per cent effective.One Government insider said: 'There is a possibility that one day soon we will wake up and Brexit will be done and we'll have the Oxford vaccine.'However, the revised tier system unveiled by Mr Johnson is expected to see more areas enter the highest third level. The final decision for which areas go into which tiers will be taken on Thursday.Seeking to bolster confidence, Mr Johnson said in a speech yesterday: 'My first message is 'thank you' for what you have done over the last very difficult eight months, my second is that there is hope on the horizon.'