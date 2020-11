© Reuters/Brendan McDermid



Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald torched accusations that he endangered reporters by saying NBC News spouts CIA propaganda, saying he only spoke of a well-known fact, and the effort to shame him was "manipulative bulls**t."Greenwald tweeted sarcastically on Saturday. His message showed a picture of a headline about NBC's 2018 hiring of ex-CIA chief John Brennan as an NBC and MSNBC contributor.Greenwald's retort came in reply to reporter Sulome Anderson, who accused him of endangering journalists who work in places where any CIA affiliation is "life-threatening." Greenwald earlier this week saidGreenwald said on Saturday thatin spouting CIA propagandaas evidenced by its hiring ofprior to publication while working as a Los Angeles Times reporter. NBC alsoon its Meet the Press program, and sister networkfor mindless CIA stenography of thehe said."If you don't want to be known as a CIA outpost, then don't be one," Greenwald tweeted. He added thatPeople already know."Anderson has written at least two opinion pieces on Lebanon for NBC in recent months. She has been critical of Hezbollah, designated a terrorist group by the US government, but also has interviewed some of its fighters.Anderson, who said she is "morally opposed" to journalists working as intelligence agents, may have good reason for her sensitivity about alleged CIA ties. Her parents were both journalists who covered Lebanon's 15-year civil war, andshe said Saturday on Twitter. "'I am not a spy,' he would scream. 'I am a reporter.' It never stopped them."Anderson acknowledged journalists being used as intelligence-agency assets, but said such cases are rare.Greenwald came to international fame by breaking the Edward Snowden NSA whistleblower story in 2013. He later co-founded the Intercept but quit the outlet last month after saying editors there suppressed his coverage of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.