Some of them may require witness protection.
She says that Smartmatic is known for stealing elections all throughout South America and the world.
Peter Neffenger is the President and Chairman of the Board of Smartmatic . He is also on Joe Biden's transition team and guess what his alleged field of expertise is?
Homeland Security.
Now, is that ironic or merely corrupt?
I guess Biden decided to reward him for all the help he received in the election.
Powell pointed out that when elections in Venezuela were not going Madura's way, they had to unplug the internet to reprogram the voting machines to get their desired results.
Coincidentally, the swing states where Trump was leading comfortably had to stop counting for hours just before Biden made an improbable comeback.
More from Sidney Powell:
There are many smoking guns and we are going to need federal protection for many people:The longer this goes on the murkier it becomes. Powell said some of the evidence of fraud will be released by this weekend. They are about to file lawsuits against all of the swing states in an attempt for them force the states to follow their own election laws.
- 3 million dead people voted
- A lot of the evidence of fraud is coming out next week. We have more evidence coming in every day. It only gets worse and worse.
- The fraud was very widespread, very deliberate and very well funded.
- Everybody and their pet rock is trying to stop me from exposing it.
- I think the fraud went much further than just President Trump. I think they did it to John James and others.
- We have data out of California in 2016 that Hillary Clinton did it to Bernie Sanders there.
- We have a number of smoking guns and we may have to get witness protection for them.
- We have a lot of evidence, it's beyond impressive and absolutely terrifying.
- These are federal court lawsuits. They're paramount to any future life of our republic.
- We've got evidence of people being paid. We got check studs from people being paid.