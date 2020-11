© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov

Putin extends Crimea-related counter-sanctions against Western states for another year

Moscow has imposed sanctions on 25 British individuals, mirroring restrictions rolled out by London earlier this year over the case of Sergei Magnitsky, who died in Russian custody back in 2009.The announcement was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday."In response to the unfriendly actions of the British authorities and on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, the Russian side made a decision to impose personal sanctions against 25 representatives of Britain who are barred from entering Russia," Zakharova said in a statement, without naming the exact individuals to be blacklisted.The move, closely resembling the original 2012 US Magnitsky Act, barred the blacklisted Russians from entering the UK, while their British assets, if they have any, were ordered to be seized., yet they apparently "prefer not to notice" them, she added."It is unclear on what basis they 'appoint' the guilty and determine their 'punishment.'"The US and UK sanctions stem from the 2009 death of accountant and tax adviser Sergei Magnitsky, who perished in a Russian prison after one year of detention - and only days before his trial was scheduled to begin. He was a close associate of Bill Browder, a hedge-fund manager and British individual who was sentenced in absentia in Russia to nine years for tax evasion. He is still wanted by the country's authorities for a long list of crimes, which includes fraud, creating an "organized criminal community," and even murder.Browder spearheaded the adoption of the 2012 Magnitsky Act, alleging that the accountant was subjected to torture in prison and did not receive the necessary medical care for gall stones and pancreatitis. Russian investigators, however, established that Magnitsky suffered acute heart failure and was not subjected to abuse in prison. The case was reinvigorated in September whenRussian President Vladimir Putin has extended the 2014 counter-sanctions package for another year.The presidential decree, prolonging the restrictive measures until December 31, 2021, was published by the president's office on Saturday.The package bans the import of certain goods, such as agricultural products, meat, and fish, from countries that adopted restrictive measures against Russia.It was originally introduced in August 2014 in response to a flurry of sanctions Moscow faced from the Western countries, including the US and EU member states, following the reunification of Crimea with Russia. Western nations introduced sanctions as they backed Ukraine in claiming that Crimea was illegally occupied and annexed by Moscow.Moscow has repeatedly stated that it will not discuss the status of Crimea with anyone. In 2014, the peninsula held a referendum in which almost 97 percent of residents voted to re-join Russia.