Some common mouthwash brands can reduce viral loads in saliva, promising a new way to curb Covid-19 spread, UK scientists say. The hopeful message was met with a wave of mockery online from those apparently feeling lockdown-weary.A preprinted Cardiff University paper published last week details researchers' findings on how well various products work to destroy viral lipid membranes. The idea is that an infected person could become at least temporarily less of a risk to others by rinsing and gargling to reduce the viral load in their saliva. Tiny droplets produced during coughing or even simply breathing is how scientists believe Covid-19 mainly proliferates.Needless to say, not everyone took the news with enthusiasm. Apparently tired with the restrictive government response to Covid-19, many responded with sarcasm and frustration.Other commenters eyed the news with suspicion, seeing the study as a kind of stealth commercial for Johnson & Johnson.There were also quite a few suggestions for intravenous use of Listerine, likely inspired by Donald Trump. In April, the US president mused on how scientists should find something to kill coronavirus in the body the way disinfectants and ultraviolet do on a surface. His remarks were interpreted by critics as advocating bleach injections.