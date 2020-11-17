© Sputnik / Ildus Gilyazutdinov; (inset) Sputnik / Alexei Vitvitskiy

If it wants to be taken seriously on the world stage, Russia should take a leaf out of Washington's book and deploy more of its soldiers in other countries. That's according to former US President Barack Obama.In his new book, 'A Promised Land', the two-term president claimed that while Russia has "a nuclear arsenal second only to our own," the country "wasn't a superpower anymore," as it "lacked the vast network of alliances and bases that allowed the United States to project its military power across the globe."Despite this view, Obama vented frustration at how effectively Moscow had been able to oppose many of Washington's diplomatic goals. In particular, he bemoaned that "when US-backed initiatives came before the UN Security Council ... Russia blocked them or watered them down."In the book, Obama goes on to compare Russian President Vladimir Putin to a shady Chicago politician, "except with nukes and a UN Security Council veto."His view of former president Dmitry Medvedev, however, was far rosier - he said Putin's former deputy "appeared to be a poster child for the new Russia: young, trim and clothed in hip, European-tailored suits."Obama's latest comments appear to go against the positions he espoused while in office. In 2016, at a speech alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he said Russia was "an important country" and a "military superpower." "It has influence in the region, and it has influence around the world," he opined.In October,Moscow has the world's fifth-largest army, but, while the US maintains more than 800 military bases across the globe, from Africa to Asia, the vast majority of Russian troops remain at home. Earlier this month, Russia deployed peacekeepers to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in an effort to end a conflict between two former Soviet republics, Armenia and Azerbaijan.