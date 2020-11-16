© Rodrigo Abd/AP



Peru's interim president resigned SundayIn a short televised address, Manuel Merino said Congress acted within the law when he was sworn into office as chief of state Tuesday, despite"I, like everyone, want what's best for our country," he said.The politician agreed to step down after a night of unrest in which. Peruvians cheered the decision, waving their nation's red and white flag on the streets of Lima and chanting "We did it!" But there is still no clear playbook for what comes next.Congress called an emergency session for Sunday evening to select a new president, but was still debating the question late into the night. Meanwhile,"It can't be that the institution that got us into this political crisis, that has for five days paralyzed Peru, with deaths, is going to give us a solution, choosing the person who they best see fit," Vizcarra said.Peru has much at stake: The country is in the throes of one of the world's most lethal coronavirus outbreaks and political analysts say the constitutional crisis has cast the country's democracy into jeopardy."I think this is the most serious democratic and human rights crisis we have seen since Fujimori," said analyst Alonso Gurmendi Dunkelberg, referring to the turbulent rule of strongman Alberto Fujimori from 1990 to 2000.Prosecutors are investigating the allegations butMerino, previously head of Congress, stepped in as interim president, but his six-day rule was marred by constant protests. The little-known politician and rice farmer promised to keep in place a scheduled vote for a new president in April. That did little to sway Peruvians who were loath to accept him."This repression - which is against all of Peru - needs to stop."The protests rocking Peru are unlike any seen in recent years, fueled largely by young people typically apathetic to the country's notoriously erratic politics. Protesters are upset at Congress for staging what they consider an illegal power grab.In remarks before Saturday's upheaval, Merino denied the protests were against him, telling a local radio station that young people were demonstrating against unemployment and not being able to complete their studies because of the pandemic. For many, that showed just how out of touch Congress is."We want the voice of the people to be heard," protester Fernando Ramirez said as he banged a spoon against a pot at a protest.The protests sent a resounding message to political elites that Peruvians will serve as a check on Congress if they try to illegitimately grab power, said Steven Levitsky, a Harvard University political scientist who has extensively studied Peru."This is a very good day for Peruvian democracy," he said.Rights groups have also documented excessive force against protesters, the use of tear gas near homes and hospitals and the detention of demonstrators."We are documenting cases of police brutality in downtown Lima," José Miguel Vivanco, Americas director of Human Rights Watch, wrote on Twitter Saturday. "Everything indicates repression against peaceful protesters is intensifying."There is also still a possibility that Congress could find a way to usher in Vizcarra's return.The timing of the crisis could not be worse: Peru has the world's highest per-capita COVID-19 mortality rate and has seen one of Latin America's worst economic contractions. The International Monetary Fund projects a 14% decline in GDP this year.In stepping down, Merino said he'd fulfilled his responsibility with "humility and honor" and that it was a challenge he "accepted and did not seek." He accused unnamed actors of trying to "confuse the country" into thinking Congress wanted to kick out Vizcarra in order to delay the upcoming presidential vote.Merino's resignation is likely to quell protests, at least temporarily, but much still hangs in the balance with the future of the presidency uncertain, said Cynthia McClintock, a political science professor at George Washington University."The longer he was in office, the more reactionary and old-school his administration appeared likely to be," she said. "A lot will depend, though, on the successor."