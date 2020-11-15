Society's Child
Lisbon's hospitality workers protest lockdown, hundreds march for freedom in Frankfurt
Reuters
Sat, 14 Nov 2020 17:57 UTC
Barroso, 54, was one of hundreds of bar, restaurant and nightclub workers who protested in Lisbon on Saturday as a partial weekend lockdown kicked in across most of the country.
"We are in mourning and we have to survive," Barroso said as she stood among a crowd calling on authorities to allow them to work. "The government does not support us and we cannot die, we cannot stay in the dark."
Bars and nightclubs have been closed since March and although restaurants have since reopened, owners and workers fear that the new restrictions to fight the virus could kill the sector.
At weekends, a lockdown is in place from 1 p.m. to 5 a.m., during which all commercial outlets and restaurants must shut, although there are some exceptions. A night-time curfew is also in force during weekdays.
Portuguese chef Paulo Silva said a recent 25 million-euro ($30 million) government scheme allowing restaurants to apply for compensation to make up for income lost over the weekend is not enough.
"I had 23 employees and I already had to fire eight," said Silva, who has already closed one of his two restaurants. "It was the saddest day of my life and now I can't take it anymore."
The government of Prime Minister Antonio Costa says the new measures are necessary to bring the pandemic under control and avoid stricter restrictions next month.
The country of just over 10 million people has recorded 211,266 coronavirus cases and 3,305 deaths. Like much of the rest of Europe it is battling a second wave: infections hit 6,653 cases on Friday, the highest daily figure since the pandemic started.
"Companies are making an effort to carry on, but it can be the death of many because they can no longer bear it," said 48-year-old chef Paula Janeiro.
Comment: RT reports on the protest in Frankfurt where German police used a water cannon against demonstrators:
Things got heated when Covid-19 skeptic march in the German city of Frankfurt was met with a counter-protest. The police had to interfere, using a water cannon to separate the sides and making arrests.Meanwhile in Denmark: Denmark tries to push through permanent 'epidemic law' that includes forced vaccination
The rally in the largest city in Germany's central state of Hesse was staged by a group called "Lateral Thinking." The group insists that the coronavirus is nothing but a hoax, and decries the government's lockdown measures, introduced to stem the spread of the virus.
The rally was allowed on the condition that the participants would be wearing face masks and following social distancing rules. The police reminded the crowd of those terms through loudspeakers, but many demonstrators still ignored them.
At least two counter-protests were also held in the city on Saturday. At some point, the route of the anti-lockdown march was blocked by a group of Antifa demonstrators.
Pro-lockdown Antifa? It just goes to show that antifa are willing pawns of the authorities.
They refused to disperse, prompting the police to use a water cannon to clear the way for the coronavirus skeptics and to avoid altercations between the sides.
There were also clashes between the police and Antifa, with footage from RT's Ruptly video agency showing officers in full riot gear chasing after the demonstrators. One of the protesters is seen being harshly pushed to the ground by an officer, hitting his head on the pavement. The police were also filmed making several arrests.
Last week, a "Lateral Thinking" rally in Leipzig saw some 19,000 taking part. The event ended up being hijacked by right-wing groups and was marred by clashes with police and a number of arrests.
Germany has so far seen over 785,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and more than 12,400 deaths. In order to curb the second wave of the virus, the country went into a new partial lockdown in early November. Restaurants, bars, theaters, cinemas and gyms have been closed for a month, with private gatherings limited to 10 people from no more than two households.
