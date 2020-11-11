The heads of the agencies that oversee the nuclear weapons stockpile, electricity and natural gas regulation and overseas aid were sent packing, NPR reported.
The sudden departures included Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, who was forced to resign Friday. She was the first woman to oversee the agency in charge of the nuclear stockpile. Last year, she was on the president's short list as a possible replacement for former national security adviser John Bolton.
Bonnie Glick, deputy administrator of the US Agency for International Development, was fired and replaced by the agency's acting administrator, John Barsa, while Neil Chatterjee, chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and a former aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), was also sacked.
Chatterjee, who will stay as an agency commissioner, said in an interview with the Washington Examiner that "perhaps" the Trump administration was retaliating against him. President Trump is a skeptic on climate change and has looked to the FERC to help implement a pro-fossil fuel agenda.
Chatterjee said:
"I have obviously been out there promoting a conservative, market-based approach to carbon mitigation and sending signals the commission is open to considering a carbon price, and perhaps that led to this. Quite frankly, if, in fact, this was retribution for my independence, I am quite proud of that."The White House declined to comment on the firings, and did not say whether there would be more in the wake of the election.
The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), issued a statement criticizing Trump's Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, who he said "effectively demanded" the resignation of Gordon-Hagerty. Inhofe called Gordon-Hagerty "an exemplary public servant and remarkable leader" and said Brouillette's decision "during this time of uncertainty demonstrates he doesn't know what he's doing in national security matters and shows a complete lack of respect for the semi-autonomous nature of NNSA."
