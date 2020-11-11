© Pool via REUTERS/Stefani Reynolds

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) is facing a wave of criticism from Biden supporters after refusing to acknowledge him as president-elect and defending Donald Trump's legal battles over the election outcome.Trump has accused Democrats of stealing the election by dumping illegal ballots in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, where he was leading on election night only to have Biden be the projected winner in both due to extended counts.Though McConnell did not endorse any of these theories, he did say the president is "100 percent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options."McConnell did, however, slam the media for projecting Biden victories early in various states.While many Republican officials have not acknowledged Biden's victory amidst Trump refusing to concede the election, McConnell's refusal to and his seeming support of Trump's legal efforts has earned the senator plenty of pushback from Biden supporters on social media, with some even referring to him as a "traitor."Trump continued to insist he was victorious in the election on Monday, predicting an eventual "big presidential win" in Georgia and alleging voter fraud in states like Nevada.