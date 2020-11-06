On Wednesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei mocked Trump's comments as well as those of Republican allies claiming "fraudulent" activity and that the election is being "stolen" from him. In the same statement he also took a swipe at Biden.
"What a spectacle!" Khamenei tweeted ."One says this is the most fraudulent election in US history. Who says that? The president who is currently in office. His rival says Trump intends to rig the election!"
Previously Foreign Minister Javad Zarif outright stated that many in the Islamic Republic's government preferred a Biden win, given the Democratic candidate has vowed to ease sanction as a path to returning the US to the 2015 Obama-brokered nuclear deal (JCPOA).
However, hardliners have said a Biden victory will make no difference and that Washington has already demonstrated it can't be trusted no matter who is in power.
Despite Biden's pledges to improve relations with Iran, his campaign has also indicated he plans to keep American troops in northern Syria in order to 'counter Russia and Assad' - which suggests there's in actuality little foreign policy difference between the two major parties.
Meanwhile one Kremlin politician caused a stir Wednesday when he told Russians to "grab your popcorn".
Reuters noted that Kremlin lawmaker Vyacheslav Nikonov, who interestingly is the grandson of Stalin's foreign minister, "advised Russians to stock up on popcorn to watch the show he predicted was about to unfold, saying U.S. society was fatally split."
"The result of the elections is the worst outcome for America," Nikonov wrote in a social media post. "Whoever wins the legal battles half of Americans will not consider them the lawful president. Let's stock up on large quantities of popcorn."
Comment: Putin's spokesman warned of the potential consequences of this sham of an election:
Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that he is concerned about the impact of the delay, saying "any uncertainty in the most powerful world economy and one of the largest countries has and could potentially have negative consequences for global affairs, first of all for global economy."
He refused to speculate on the outcome of the US election, saying that the results "haven't been announced yet and it's impossible to make comments in the current situation." He added that any statements from the Kremlin would be like a "red rag to a bull," acknowledging the country's portrayal by Western media and unproven allegations of previous interference.
Comment: German Foreign Minister Maas had this to say: Ouch.
Meanwhile, the U.S. is lecturing Cte d'Ivoire on its own election.