About the Author:

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream.

Trump's personal lawyer seemed to be making a strong personal statement when he appeared for an interview on RT, just days after White House Covid-19 guru Scott Atlas offered an apology for the same 'offense'.To understand how significant it was for Rudy Giuliani to appear as a guest on RT's Going Underground program, it is necessary to rewind back to Saturday, October 31. Halloween was the day it became clear that the ghost of Russiagate had still not been exorcised from the global stage. In the 'studio' waswho had voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by a Russian 'foreign agent' - in this case, Going Underground host Afshin Rattansi. Are you spooked yet?To make matters scarier for Atlas,where millions of Americans are currently enduring a harsh lockdown protocol, which has been accepted as religious dogma.and flies in the face of conventional medical practice, where doctors are expected to challenge each other.Practically dragging Anthony Fauci under the bus, the top Trump health official contended:Needless to say, Atlas was quickly hounded by the usual suspects - that is, the very same left-wing media characters who pushed without question the bogus Russiagate conspiracy theory, thereby forcing RT to wear the 'foreign agent' badge (of honor) in the first place.As it was with the Hillary Clinton email scandal, the primary point of Atlas' discussion with RT - that is, the bungling of the Covid-19 response - was conveniently glossed over as the bogeyman of Russia, Russia, Russia took center stage. In fact, the Stanford University doctor was so rattled by the inquisition that he actually came out and apologized simply for speaking with an RT journalist.In fact, the simple act of Giuliani appearing on RT served as a powerful gesture that carried just as much weight as what was openly discussed - which was, to nobody's surprise, media bias and censorship in the US.When Rattansi asked Giuliani to explain why the Trump administration was having such a hard time dispelling the myth of Russian collusion,Asserting thatTrump's personal lawyer went on to use a slightly inaccurate historical analogy to drive home his point, saying that the US media has become to the Democratic Party "what Pravda was for the 'Russia Socialist Party.'"Giuliani then spoke at length onNot only did the media show zero interest in the story - calling it part of a 'Russian disinformation' campaign, of course - butthe venerable publication that broke the story, from tweeting out the article.The Republican Party's frustration with such overt examples of Silicon Valley censorship exploded to the surface during a Senate hearing on Big Tech overreach last week, when US Senator Ted Cruz asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey point blank:However, the main takeaway from RT's interview with Giuliani had more to do with his willingness to appear on the channel than anything he may have said about the current state of US politics, crucial as they may be at this juncture. Giuliani's mature gesture demonstrates that there are individuals in the US - grownups in the room - who have not been cowed by the anti-Russia witch hunt to the point where even engaging in free and open dialogue has become taboo.If relations between the US and Russia are to reach an acceptable middle ground in the future, it will be necessary for an atmosphere of trust and respect to first prevail. As it stands, however, too many Americans are willing to espouse - despite all evidence to the contrary - the noxious and racist chant that Russia is to blame for all of the ills that befall the nation. With any luck, the aftermath of the 2020 US presidential election will sweep away the skeletons and cobwebs of Russiagate and the destructive effect it has had on bilateral relations. To that end, Rudy Giuliani must be congratulated for taking that first critical step forward.