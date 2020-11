The Brexit Party has applied to change its name to Reform UK, admitting it is "time to re-direct our energies".When the Brexit Party held its policy launch ahead of last year's general election , leader Nigelbut could be the driving force behind getting governments to "support the little people".In a piece written for The Daily Telegraph, the party said it would continue to keep a "close eye" on Brexit but would focus more strongly on the institutions and policies that require change.The party listed the House of Lords, the BBC, the voting process, law and order, and immigration, criticising "badly run, wasteful quangos" and describing the Home Office as "not fit for purpose".But the "single most pressing issue", it said, was the government's "woeful response" to the coronavirus pandemic."This is no way to tackle a disease which may be around for a long time, perhaps forever. The consequences to wider health and the economy have been devastating.Tens of thousands of people have died with COVID-19 in the UK but the party said"The debate over how to respond toAlthough, Sky News later found dozens of fake names on the list of medical signatories.The party said Reform UK would promote "focused protection... targeting resources at those most at risk", adding that these people should "not be criminalised for the simple acts that make life worth living, particularly in their final years"."The rest of the population should, with good hygiene measures and a dose of common sense, get on with life," it said. "This way we build immunity in the population. The young act as warriors, creating a shield of protection."