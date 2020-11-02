© Getty images



1. Lack of a clear aim

2. Wasted efforts

3. Failure to develop a validated test and use it in a meaningful way

4. Closure of activities on the basis of no evidence

The only policy initiative that seems to count is the more restrictions, the better.

5. Failure to learn from mistakes - our own and those of other countries

6. Reliance on forecasting

7. Secrecy and multiple data sources

8. Tunnel vision

9.

Science has gone Awol

10. Humility

Dealing with a pandemic requires a clear aim, planning, intelligence and supreme flexibility to react to the unknown. However, ever since reports broke in the West of a newly-identified virus in Wuhan in January, this has not been the case in Britain. The result? We have suffered a very high death toll, and substantial social and economic damage has been inflicted on our society. It did not need to be this way. Our Covid-19 outcome could have been very different if certain mistakes were not made. Here we list some of the major decision-making blunders made over the last eight months.In March, Health Secretary Matt Hancock set out 'to protect the NHS by building it up and flattening the curve. And to protect life by safeguarding those who are most vulnerable.' As it became increasingly clear that the NHS wasn't overwhelmed, however, the aim became muddied.Not having a clear objective has meant Britain has spread its efforts too thinly in tackling Covid-19. This can be seen in the chaotic efforts to increase testing. So far the UK has done over 30 million tests, nearly one test for every two people.Despite this vast discrepancy, in trying to answer the question of how many are infected, our leaders overlooked the Royal College of General Practitioners surveillance scheme. This programme, which has been in operation for over 60 years, tracks respiratory illnesses over millions of registered patients, carries out swabbing of a subset and has the added value of being able to determine those with symptoms. Such duplication of effort always results in waste.The Government set aside £10billion for the test and trace system for England. But money can only get you so far.This inability to accurately report the most straightforward measures - the proportion of positive tests that were asymptomatic or the date at which the symptoms began - is a major problem for our intelligence gathering. The test results need to be interpreted with clinical skills doctors are taught at medical school.We now know that there is a direct, inverse relationship between these variables:The absence of evidence on the effectiveness of community masks, curfews, 'rules of six,' circuit breakers, restriction of gatherings, and travel has not prevented their implementation on a massive scale across Britain.The Italian region of Lombardy was the first area in Europe to be hit by Covid-19. At the time, it was said that the UK was about 'three weeks behind the curve'. Any reasonable person would have sent observers to see what was going on in northern Italy, note mistakes and soak up frontline experience to then pass it on in emergency briefings. In Bergamo, for instance, clinicians reflected on how to prepare for the next outbreak. Their view was that focussing on hospitals was the wrong way to manage the outbreak. They reported that an epidemic requires a change of perspective toward a concept of community-centred care. This meant that the majority of cases could be dealt with without people being admitted to hospital and instead be treated at home, and that only in the worst instances would someone be admitted.Does anyone remember our cottage hospitals and our fever hospitals? They were closed for financial reasons, but they had a good reason for being there.They were all put on standby in May. If their purpose was to allow the NHS to carry routine treatments, then they have failed, for several NHS trusts are cancelling operations at the moment. If its purpose was additional capacity,In making mistakes, we should learn from them and try to fix them. The lessons of separation in hospitals have not been re-learned.From the start, decision-makers and advisors in government have had a fatal fascination with those who try to predict the future. One of the most devastating features has been the concentration on the potential benefits of restrictions but the complete disregard for the known and quantifiable human and economic costs of lockdown.This would be less of a problem if getting hold of the data wasn't so complicated. Requests for detailed real-time data by region have gone unanswered; vital NHS data has not been shared, and critical analysis has, therefore, gone awry.The ultimate irony of lockdown measures seems lost on our leaders: it probably only works well in the very totalitarian societies our leaders criticise so heavily.This is the most painful one for us: lost in a tornado of accusations, tribalism, abuse, chat shows and tweets, science has been broken. Researchers are intent on verbal boxing matches and not paying enough attention to the evidence on all aspects of the pandemic, which is accumulating by the bucketload. Crucially they are not helping in presenting and explaining the uncertainties to the public, nor in separating the wheat from the chaff.By this stage, our punch-drunk readers will be asking themselves why no one has so far apologised for the apparent failures and admitted their mistakes. We do not know the answer, butUnderstanding the uncertainties in the evidence, reflecting on our fears and our need for reassurance should weigh heavily on the opinions we express.Where do we go from here? The decisions now being taken are critical. They should not replicate past errors. Addressing some of these failures might be the start of a very different path that controls the impact of the virus while minimising societal disruption.Carl Heneghan is professor of evidence-based medicine at the University of Oxford and director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine Tom Jefferson is a senior associate tutor and honorary research fellow at the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, University of Oxford.