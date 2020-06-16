Comment: This was first introduced by medical journalist, Rosemary Frei, writing for the OffGuardian, May 26, 2020. At the time, Rosemary Frei detailed the horrendous conditions in Care Homes in Ontario (possibly not so dissimilar to other areas around the world), along with the medical procedural and policy steps that helped to make it so. Here James Corbett conducts an excellent interview with Rosemary Frei.
Currently, as families come to grips with the loss of their loved ones from within these Care Homes, they are rightly asking 'who hath done this thing' to their very dear family members, and they are also members of society, least we forget. Their questions of accountability are pouring in, including what is being discussed here by Rosemary Frei. Many others have similar stories. It is also at this point that the government supported media are doubling down, deflecting these horrors back upon Care Home providers singularly, providers who were faced with near impossible conditions trust upon them (and obviously they bear responsibility). However, Care Home providers were mandated to follow their Health Ministry 'how to' policies that directed the outcome of this awful and unnecessary human story. This next question becomes, who wrote and demanded that these policies be followed and who (no pun) directed their hands in writing said policies?
In response to this carnage of the elderly and infirm, the best that a Canadian leader could come up with was "It is deeply disturbing." Yes, most normal people would agree with the Prime Minister's statement, albeit for different reasons as they become more aware.
To date, most all alleged Covid deaths in Canada where from within Care Home facilities while hospitals remained largely empty.
Read the May 26th article by Rosemary Frei for background: Were conditions for high death rates at Care Homes created on purpose?
Rosemary Frei has an M.Sc in molecular biology from a faculty of medicine and was a freelance medical journalist for 22 years. She is now an independent journalist in Canada. In her recent article, "Were conditions for high death rates at Care Homes created on purpose?" she examines how all of the rules and guidelines pertaining to elderly care, death certification and treatment of bodies in Ontario have been changed during the course of this "crisis" in order to increase the numbers reported "dying of COVID." We discuss the reasons behind these changes and what they tell us about the real nature of this pandemic panic.
Comment: Note that Dr. Huyer was made responsible to report to the government back when those horrid Wettlaufer murders took place. As Rosemary Frei reminds, Huyer's report (affidavit) discussed transparency in Care Homes, including investigation responsibilities: 'death investigations'. Thereafter, and as discussed in the above interview, policies Huyer helped create for Covid washed away any transparency. Death became a non-investigation if Covid could be made the claim. Having a runny nose was a claim...