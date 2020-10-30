© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky / Kremlin via REUTERS



After his government imposed some of the world's harshest measures to suppress the spread of coronavirus last spring, Vladimir Putin made it clear on Thursday that there are no plans in place for a repeat lockdown this winter.Speaking remotely to an audience at VTB Bank's 'Russia Calling' event in Moscow, on the day the country posted its highest one-day total for new infections (17,717) since the pandemic began,He pointed out, in jest, that Russia has no 'kind aunt' to tap for money in the event of a financial crisis.In spring, the country saw some of the world's strictest measures, with Moscow residents being restricted from leaving their apartments for anything other than food, medical help, or walking pets. The restrictions were partially lifted on June 16, with cafes and restaurants allowed to open on terraces.Referring to bailouts mandated by the European Union when some of its members found themselves in trouble during the last financial crash, he pointed out that Russia has to look after itself.One reason why Moscow may be a little more relaxed compared to the rest of Europe is due to Russia's progress with vaccines. The first of three known to have already been developed, 'Sputnik V,' is only two weeks away from completing its final trial stage. Putin told the forum that he hopes mass vaccination of Russians against coronavirus will begin at the end of the year.As of Thursday, Russia has registered 1,581,693 cases of Covid-19, with 27,301 deaths attributed to the pandemic. Overall, the country has the fourth highest number of cases worldwide, after Brazil, India, and the US. However, when measured per capita, Russia's caseload is close to the European average.