© Peter Schreiber/AdobeStock

The spiritual aspect of the human soul, sadly, leaves its signature in epilepsy.In his classic book, Mystery of the Mind, (1975) epilepsy surgery pioneer Dr. Wilder Penfield, asked a significant question: "Why are there no intellectual seizures?"Epileptic seizures can be experienced in a variety of ways — convulsions of the whole body, slight twitching of a muscle, compulsive memories, emotions, perceptions of smells or flashes of light, complex motor behaviors such as chewing or laughing or even walking, or subtle moments of inattention.But seizures never have intellectual content. There are no intellectual seizures, which is odd, given that large regions of the brain are presumed by neuroscientists to serve intellectual thought. It is all the more remarkable when we consider that seizures commonly originate in these "intellectual" areas of the brain. Yet the outcome is never intellectual seizures.Higher intellectual functions don't have wholly material causes. There is an immaterial aspect — a spiritual aspect — to the human soul that can be demonstrated by science, and it leaves its signature, sadly, in this peculiar aspect of epilepsy.My own experience is the same as Penfield's. I'm a neurosurgeon, and I've treated thousands of patients with seizures. I've never seen an intellectual seizure. During a seizure, patients experience all sorts of things, from total loss of consciousness and shaking of the whole body to the most subtle muscle twitch or a moment of inattention. But patients never think abstractly as a part of the seizure. There has never been a report in the medical literature of an intellectual seizure.This remarkable characteristic of epileptic seizures may tell us more than just the fact that dualism provides a better scientific understanding of the mind-brain relationship than does materialism. Epilepsy tells us something important about the reality of free will. We don't have any free will to speak of, they insist. We are meat robots, deluded into believing we can freely choose. Our neurons and neurochemicals choose for us, they claim, and we have no genuine moral responsibility.Of course, we all agree that some things we do are not free. I am not free to "feel" sober after I've had a few drinks. I am not free to "feel" wide awake when I haven't slept for two days. Some aspects of our mental functions do indeed depend on matter.If we are meat robots, without free will, why don't the brain processes supposedly driving our un-free will on occasion give rise to 'free will' seizures?And of course, materialists may argue that the evidence isn't in yet.But the evidence provided by seizures is massive. Worldwide, there are about 35 seizures per 100,000 people per year. That corresponds to 2.5 million seizures worldwide annually. If we assume a century of serious scientific study of seizures, that means that there have been a quarter of a billion seizures in the modern era of neuroscience. Not a single moral seizure has been reported.So I challenge free will deniers: if the brain causes the will, and we are deluded into thinking that we can freely choose moral right and wrong, there should be free will seizures. Where are they?Michael R. Egnor, MD, is a Professor of Neurosurgery and Pediatrics at State University of New York, Stony Brook, has served as the Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery, and award-winning brain surgeon. He was named one of New York's best doctors by the New York Magazine in 2005. He received his medical education at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed his residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital. His research on hydrocephalus has been published in journals including Journal of Neurosurgery, Pediatrics, and Cerebrospinal Fluid Research. He is on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Hydrocephalus Association in the United States and has lectured extensively throughout the United States and Europe.