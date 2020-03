Some titles of articles in recent years give a sense of what Michael Egnor means here:



"Benjamin Libet and the Denial of Free Will: How did a flawed experiment become so influential?" (Psychology Today, September 2017) (Whether the experiment was flawed or not, academics and professionals have interpreted it as telling them what they wanted to hear, not what Libet said.)



"Does Free Will Exist? Neuroscience Can't Disprove It Yet ... A Famous Argument Against Free Will Has Been Debunked" (The Atlantic, September 2019) (Here, the assumption seems to be both that Libet thought he'd disproved free will and that, even if he didn't, it is only a matter of time.)



"How a Flawed Experiment "Proved" That Free Will Doesn't Exist. It did no such thing — but the result has become conventional wisdom nevertheless" (Scientific American, December 6, 2019) (It became conventional wisdom with a great deal of help.)

Determinism has on the whole, worked well for the physical observable world. That has led many scientists and philosophers to regard any deviation from determinism as absurd and witless, and unworthy of consideration. But there has been no evidence, or even a proposed experimental test design, that definitively or convincingly demonstrates the validity of natural law determinism as the mediator or instrument of free will.



Benjamin Libet Do We Have Free Will?Journal of Consciousness Studies, 6, No. 8-9, 1999, pp. 47-57

In a recent podcast, "Free Will or Free Won't?", Robert J. Marks (left) and Dr. Michael Egnor discussed free will, free won't, predestination, and the brain , as seen from the perspective of neuroscientist Benjamin Libet 's findings about(partial transcript here ).In the transcribed portion below (the second half), they looked at how Libet's findings have been misrepresented to suit doctrines of naturalism/materialism:10:00 | The misrepresentation of Benjamin Libet's experimentsRobert J. Marks: You mentioned that Libet's experiment of free won't is actually misrepresented by materialists. Could you elaborate on that a little bit?Michael Egnor (right): Yes, the misinterpretation is very common and it's almost routine to read or to hear Libet's work being described as scientific evidence for the absence of free will. Which is bizarre becauseemphatically he endorsed the reality of free will. And Libet point out that his research unequivocally supports the reality of libertarian free will. But his experiments are described very often both in the scientific literature and in the popular press as supportive of materialism — which is something that they don't support and something that Libet made very clear was not his conclusion.Robert J. Marks: It seems that in order to do that, they would have to exclude the part of the "free won't" in the experiment.Michael Egnor: Yes, and undoubtedly, in some situations, it would be the result of ignorance on the part of the person making the claim. The person may just not know much about Libet's work. Or may have no insight into the original research and may have just heard about it or heard wrongly.Michael Egnor:Robert J. Marks:Michael Egnor:11:44 | Reproducing Benjamin Libet's experimentsRobert J. Marks: Has Libet's experiment been reproduced and confirmed by different researchers?Michael Egnor: Yes, certainly. And in fact Libet wasn't the first one to show that. [Bereitschaftspotential] and it was shown a couple of decades earlier by some German researchers. Libet was the first person to look at it in the kind of detail he did but it was known that there was a potential in the brain that happened before decisions were made by about half a second