"And you just heard this silence, and then we heard a pop. And then they said, 'OK, we have six prisoners'. We knew somebody was already cuffed up, ready to go, taken prisoner, and we just witnessed them kill a prisoner. It was a very deliberate decision to break the rules of war."

Australian special forces have been accused of killing an unarmed, bound prisoner in cold blood, as a four-year probe into alleged war crimes committed by Aussie troops in Afghanistan nears its end.A US Marine helicopter crew chief told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that a group of Australian soldiers shot and killed an Afghan prisoner as they were preparing to be airlifted after a raid. According to the marine, identified only as Josh,He told the Australian outlet:The US marine said it was the first time he had seen something he couldn't "morally justify," as the prisoner had already been detained and posed no threat to the Aussie forces.He said he spoke about the incident with the rest of his crew and the team agreed there was "no excuse" for what happened.A spokesperson for the Australian Defence Forcebecause it may be the subject of an ongoing inquiry into alleged misconduct by Australia's Special Operations Task Group in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.A report outlining the probe's findings is expected to be released by the end of the year.ABC has reportedreportedly in an effort to confiscate the explosive leaked documents. In June, a federal prosecutor recommended thatbut the government is still deciding whether to take the reporter to court.