It's true.
Before the debate, MSNBC correspondent Chris Jansing talked to three Black women in Atlanta who deemed themselves undecided. From the video, I'll distinguish them as Sister in the hat, Sister in the red dress, and Sister in the polka dot mask.
Jansing confirmed whether they were truly undecided about who to vote for. Sister in the polka dot mask said she would have voted weeks ago, but she just couldn't.
Sister in the red dress told Jansing,
"I am totally undecided. I'd write your name in at this point," as she nodded toward Jansing.The women criticized former Vice President Joe Biden on several points. Sister in the hat had issue with Biden's 1994 Crime Bill.
"Let's start at the crime bill and the fact that he has not... not only not apologized,"Jansing interjected: "Joe Biden?" Sister in the hat nodded and continued,
"Joe Biden. He has not only not rectified, but every time he reverts back to, 'Well it was some... the Black Caucus members and the church, they were with it too.' Okay, you fooled them as well!"Biden's inability to make a firm commitment on what he would do if he were elected President was troublesome to Sister in the polka dot mask.
"I want to hear an ironclad plan," she said. "I don't want to hear 'if this' or 'if that' or 'after the election.'"When Jansing asked if the presence of Kamala Harris swayed their vote, the responses were emphatic and in unison:
"No!"Sister in the red dress got really indignant:
"No!"
"Not at all."
"I don't know who said she had our vote — she does not! We were supposed to grab on to Kamala with the black girl magic. But that didn't happen, because she didn't right her wrongs."The kicker came from Sister in the hat:
"I hold officials accountable, I don't care what color you are. And I think that too often we automatically think that because someone looks like you, they're going to have your best interest at heart, and that's simply not true."I wrote yesterday that,
"The heart of why Democrats have failed the Black Community for 50 years: to them Blacks are a voting bloc [...]
A Trump re-election will put that failure on full display. I tell people that many voters are not looking for a candidate they "like" or that looks like them, they are looking for a candidate that can convince them they are committed to their best interest. The packaging and promotion of "Black Girl Magic" doesn't go very far, when your message is inconsistent, and your solutions are non-existent.
I'll say it again: The content of the message is what will resonate and turn the tables.
