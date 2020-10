© AP/Julio Cortez



"I am totally undecided. I'd write your name in at this point," as she nodded toward Jansing.

"Let's start at the crime bill and the fact that he has not... not only not apologized,"

"Joe Biden. He has not only not rectified, but every time he reverts back to, 'Well it was some... the Black Caucus members and the church, they were with it too.' Okay, you fooled them as well!"

"I want to hear an ironclad plan," she said. "I don't want to hear 'if this' or 'if that' or 'after the election.'"

"No!"



"No!"



"Not at all."

"I don't know who said she had our vote — she does not! We were supposed to grab on to Kamala with the black girl magic. But that didn't happen, because she didn't right her wrongs."

"I hold officials accountable, I don't care what color you are. And I think that too often we automatically think that because someone looks like you, they're going to have your best interest at heart, and that's simply not true."

