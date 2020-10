Italy: did everything right...and now the virus is back?

What's particularly troubling about the return of COVID in Italy is that the country has done everything experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been advising . Face masks in public places have been compulsory for months, social distancing is strongly enforced, nightclubs have never reopened, and sporting arenas are at less than a third of capacity. Children who are back at school are regularly tested and strictly social-distanced, and yet, the second wave seems completely unstoppable.

While ruling out another full lockdown, Italian health officials are instead urging people to limit their own movements, even as concern grows that by keeping them at their homes, they are inadvertently encouraging private parties where the spread seems to be the worst at the moment. Italy's health ministry released data this week showing that 80.3 percent of the new infections "occur at home" while only 4.2 percent come from recreational activities and schools.

But for many, the sacrifices that helped during the first round seem lost now, as though they had been made in vain.

shutting down society for a disease with an IFR of 0.23% across the population (that's roughly 2 deaths for every 1,000 people infected), and almost zero for younger people, is insane

The PCR test amplifies genetic matter from the virus in cycles; the fewer cycles required, the greater the amount of virus, or viral load, in the sample. The greater the viral load, the more likely the patient is to be contagious.



This number of amplification cycles needed to find the virus, called the cycle threshold, is never included in the results sent to doctors and coronavirus patients, although it could tell them how infectious the patients are.



In three sets of testing data that include cycle thresholds, compiled by officials in Massachusetts, New York and Nevada, up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus, a review by The Times found.

A more reasonable cutoff would be 30 to 35, she added. Dr. Mina said he would set the figure at 30, or even less. Those changes would mean the amount of genetic material in a patient's sample would have to be 100-fold to 1,000-fold that of the current standard for the test to return a positive result — at least, one worth acting on.

In Massachusetts, from 85 to 90 percent of people who tested positive in July with a cycle threshold of 40 would have been deemed negative if the threshold were 30 cycles, Dr. Mina said. "I would say that none of those people should be contact-traced, not one," he said.

Arizona, we are told, is at a "pivotal point" for COVID-19. The number of cases is once again rising, the virus is once again spreading and projections suggest that more people - people's whose lives could be saved - soon will be dying if something doesn't change.



"We are currently surging in Arizona," ­Joshua LaBaer, who heads Arizona State University's COVID-19 research efforts, warned on Wednesday, "and my hope is that we can prevent it from getting to the level where it was in the summertime."

Our inferences result in herd immunity thresholds around 10-20%...these findings have profound consequences for the governance of the current pandemic given that some populations may be close to achieving herd immunity despite being under more or less strict social distancing measures.

What I didn't anticipate was that some of our responses to previous exposure to seasonal coronaviruses might actually protect us from infection. It's one thing to get infected and not ill, but what the new studies are showing is that people are actually fighting off infection. So at an even more basic level, the pre-existing antibodies or T-cell responses against coronaviruses seem to protect against infection, not just the outcome of infection.

The discrepancy with the actual mortality data is staggering: for people aged 18-24, the share of those worried about serious health consequences is 400 times higher than the share of total COVID deaths; for those age 25-34 it is 90 times higher. The chart below truly is worth a thousand words:

(And the media does nothing to help people better understand their risk.)

So far, schools do not seem to be stoking community transmission of the coronavirus, according to data emerging from random testing in the United States and Britain. Elementary schools especially seem to seed remarkably few infections..."The more and more data that I see, the more comfortable I am that children are not, in fact, driving transmission, especially in school settings," said Brooke Nichols, an infectious disease modeler at the Boston University School of Public Health.

Between what we know about the IFR for children — it's nearly zero — and the success of SO MANY other countries who have opened their schools, it is simply unconscionable that every school in America isn't presently open.

Atlas is a unique threat because he publicly and vocally opposes a second lockdown, instead advocating for reopening much of the country and implementing targeted measures to protect high-risk individuals. Critics attack his background, Atlas alleges, as an 'excuse' to discount his position. 'I am a healthcare policy expert. I've been doing healthcare policy for 15 years,' Atlas said. 'I'm not here to be an epidemiologist. I'm here to be a healthcare policy person who understands, and can look at, with a critical eye, the science, as well as interpret the science into a healthcare policy position.'

Most critics condemned the Swedes for daring to be different by going against the lockdown model. Yet, the fact is Sweden was doing what was done in pandemic times since civilization began. They provided the best health information possible to the public, protected the elderly, and let people make their own decisions.



About the author: J.B. Handley is the best-selling author of How to End the Autism Epidemic. He graduated with honors from Stanford University, and currently serves as a Managing member of Bochi Investments, a private investment firm.

The story I will tell my grandchildren someday will go something like this:A totalitarian regime — China — flipped out and locked down an entire city when they discovered a new virus. Most of the world's leaders, throwing out a century of hard-earned knowledge about how to manage through infectious disease outbreaks, ended up doing the same thing in a panicky week fueled by trumped-up death models created by people with fancy degrees.Instead, they continued to take their shockingly-acquiescent populations on a year-long snipe hunt . Mercifully, a few countries and U.S. states took a different path, so that a world without these ridiculous policies exists to highlight the idiocy.In yesterday's Daily Beast, the headline tells the whole story: Italy Did Everything Right to Stop a Second Wave of the Coronavirus. So What Went Wrong? The article explains:So, wait. Italy is following,, the many recommendations being made by Governors and public health officials here in the U.S., and yet the problem is getting worse? The article continues:I found this article to be shockingly honest for a somewhat mainstream publication, and the conclusion for anyone with the capacity to think independently is fairly obvious:And, for reasons that I'm sure psychologists will be analyzing for decades to come,. The Daily Beast's article concludes with a dreary statement that I think every American will soon realize is true for all of us, too:The real purpose of this article is to share a number of facts with you that demonstrate how completely ridiculous it is that we have ANY restrictions on our lives right now, but before I do that I just want you to look at a couple of quick charts that will give you greater perspective on what's really happening in Europe right now. I'll start with the Czech Republic, a country that was absolutely PRAISED for their aggressive lockdown. It's safe to say the Czech Republic was held up as a virtuous model of great governance and citizenry obedience. The Washington Post certainly considered the Czech Republic the model to follow, and the Czech Republic's Prime Minster was more than happy to lecture President Trump in a tweet on March 28th that hasn't aged very well:Meanwhile, Sweden, the glorious outlier from group-think in Europe, has been criticized for its insanely light response to COVID, which has led to this chart.Notably, lost in the recent panic about Italy, is any actual perspective, so I thought I'd give you some by simply merging two charts anyone can look up for themselves on the Worldometers website . Here you go:Notice anything? Firstly,. Secondly,. In fact, studying the data from Italy could help us understand many of the mistakes our leaders are making here in the U.S. right now. In many cases,. And, suffering from the illusion of control, some of our leaders genuinely believe that somehow their actions will snuff this virus out, as if that's ever been done or is even possible. I will refer back to Italy later, but let's catch up on the most important facts about COVID as of right now and how they SHOULD be dictating policy, but in most places simply aren't.Fact #1: The Infection Fatality rate of COVID-19 is a) roughly 0.23% for the population and b) dramatically different depending on age, dropping to 1 in 33,000 for those aged 0-19On October 14, 2020, the World Health Organization published a peer-reviewed study by Stanford's John Ioannidis that reviewed 61 separate studies that estimated the Infection Fatality Rate of COVID-19. What's the answer?How much lower?It's hard to put this all in context, but here's the bottom line:. If you're unsatisfied with this one paper, even though it's a peer-reviewed meta-analysis, our own CDC spelled out the difference in IFR by age , and the numbers are pretty incredible:I want to put the IFR for a person in the 0-19 age bracket in context. IF they are infected with COVID, their odds of dying are 0.003%. What does that mean?For those of you masking your kids and drenching them in hand sanitizer, I think you can chill!What's worse about the IFR, and the total number of COVID deaths, is thatFact #2: The "gold standard" PCR tests we are using for COVID is likely over-stating the number of COVID cases (and therefore deaths) by as much as 10-fold!!Of all places, the details about PCR tests and their extreme limitations were first highlighted in this article in the NY Times. When I first read the article I thought, "This is it! They will have to revise down all the numbers and stop testing everyone!" Humans are simple people. We welcome the "yes" or "no" of a COVID test, everyone can get that: you either "have" COVID, or you do not have COVID. But, the test we are using — called a PCR test — is WAY more complicated than that, as the article explains:Yes, you just read that right, you really did. The NY Times reported that 90% of the positive PCR tests they reviewed "carried barely any virus." This is simply unbelievable, and unconscionable that this news hasn't changed everything about how we track both COVID cases and deaths. In the same article, UC-Riverside virologist Dr. Juliet Morrison, commenting on the number of cycles PCR tests are currently using (40), noted:And, I was shocked when I realized the implications of what Dr. Morrison was saying, as the article details:How do I put this revelation in proper context? Luckily I don't have to, because the Times did it for me, when they had Massachusetts health authorities look at their internal testing data:Astonishing. We may be mischaracterizingof currently-positive COVID cases (and therefore deaths) by using a test that is way too sensitive, where most positive PCR-tested people have no chance of infecting anyone else. Whether the number is 40%, 50%, or 90% is likely up for debate, the FACT that we are massively over-stating cases and deaths because of the PCR test is not. Let's think back to that chart of Italy for a moment, the one that shows cases (ascertained from a PCR test) going up quite a bit, but only a nudge of a change in deaths.Let's look at New York's cases and deaths arrayed the same way as Italy. There have been recent grumbles about New York having an uptick in cases, but we see the very same phenomenon. It seems the PCR tests are serving to highly exaggerate the scale of COVID.Fact #3: In the Western world,When you have debates about PCR tests, whether or not someone died "of" COVID or "with" COVID, the only realistic measurement of the impact of a pandemic is known as "all-cause mortality." Noted British epidemiologist William Farr long-ago figured out that. So what does all-cause mortality look like right now? Let's start with Europe, where this website compiles data for 24 separate European countries, here's their very latest data:What's the data say? In Europe, there is no longer any spike in deaths versus prior years.In the United States, the CDC maintains data on excess deaths, you can read it all right here , and this chart gives the best visual of how much we have returned to normal.But wait, aren't people talking about spiking cases of COVID in the United States? Wasn't it even mentioned in the Presidential debate last night? Indeed, as one example the Governor of Ohio is bemoaning spiking cases right now and threatening to close some schools . But what do the numbers actually say — how can COVID still be a problem if the CDC's excess data shows a return to normal? Check out Ohio's numbers Reading this article in the Arizona Republic yesterday, you'd think Arizona also had a serious problem, right? The article says:Sounds pretty scary, right? If you live in Arizona and this is your only information source, you might be nervous. But, look at Arizona's data Fact #4:not the 60-70% often quoted in the mainstream mediaIt's becoming ever more clear that the "H.I.T." of COVID is very likely in the 10-20% range, rather than the 60-70% range that was originally thought. It would be impossible to overstate the importance of this difference, because it supports exactly WHY COVID has already reached herd immunity in most of Europe, and WHY we're almost done here in the U.S., too. Here's one paper, Herd immunity thresholds for SARS-CoV-2 estimated from unfolding epidemics . Their conclusion:The conclusion that COVID's H.I.T. is between 10-20% is gaining wide acceptance,. The obvious explanation for WHY the H.I.T. for COVID is far lower than thought is that many more of us areto COVID, because our T-cells carry immunity based on the fact that we've all been exposed to many corona viruses, which is commonly called a cold. My favorite outspoken scientist on this issue is Oxford's Dr. Sunetra Gupta, check out this interview with her titled, " We may already have herd immunity - an interview with Professor Sunetra Gupta. " A quote:Fact #5: The scale of misperception of risk around COVID by many young Americans is off the charts, fomenting unnecessary fear and prolonging engagement in "health theater"I live in Portland, Oregon. I ride my bike a few times a week. The number of young (under 30) Oregonians I see biking outside by themselves with a mask on is nauseating., as this very disturbing survey by Franklin Templeton made all too clear:The "health theater" we are all participating in can only happen if Americans let it happen.: people think their risk of dying from COVID is dramatically higher than reality.Fact #6: Keeping any schools closed isn't supported by the science, and even The NY Times has figured this out — better late than never!To my absolute shock, this article appeared in The NY Times yesterday. It states:On the one hand, great, we are finally seeing the mainstream press acknowledge something that has been well known for a very long time. On the other hand,Consider what we already knew before the START of our summer:Fact #7: The cavalry has finally come! We have scientists, Governors, and entire countries trying to egg on the world to return to sanityHere are just some of my favorite recent examples of courage and logic that I hope you can take some comfort from in knowing that you aren't the only rational person left in this crazy world.Excellent article from The Spectator:It's the best thing ever, just check it out . If you haven't heard of this, blame the mainstream media. Here's the declaration, now signed by 11,000 scientists, 30,000 doctors, and a half million citizens from all over the world:If you have never watched Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, take the time to do so, he has been a truth warrior from Day 1, and Florida is one of our most "free" states right now because of him.Is any state more free than South Dakota? Not likely, and again, it comes down to the leadership of one person: Governor Kristi Noem. Watch her in action!Thank you, Sweden, you make the rest of the world, especially the United States, look remarkably stupid in the way we have approached COVID. Here's a simple article that explains it all. An excerpt:The pandemic is over, it's likely only being kept alive through flawed testing. The notion of "locking-down" a society to fight a virus will, I believe, go down as one of the most bone-headed policy decisions in the history of mankind.Luckily for all of us, the clear facts and emerging leaders showing great courage will hopefully lead us out of this darkness sooner rather than later.