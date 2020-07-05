The Herd Immunity Threshold ("HIT") for COVID-19 is between 10-20%

We searched the literature for estimates of individual variation in propensity to acquire or transmit COVID-19 or other infectious diseases and overlaid the findings as vertical lines in Figure 3. Most CV estimates are comprised between 2 and 4, a range where naturally acquired immunity to SARS-CoV-2 may place populations over the herd immunity threshold once as few as 10-20% of its individuals are immune.

Naturally acquired herd immunity to COVID-19 combined with earnest protection of the vulnerable elderly — especially nursing home and assisted living facility residents — is an eminently reasonable and practical alternative to the dubious panacea of mass compulsory vaccination against the virus. This strategy was successfully implemented in Malmo, Sweden, which had few COVID-19 deaths by assiduously protecting its elder care homes, while "schools remained open, residents carried on drinking in bars and cafes, and the doors of hairdressers and gyms were open throughout."

If Sweden stops at about 5,000 or 6,000 deaths, we will know that they've reached herd immunity, and we didn't need to do any kind of lockdown. My own feeling is that it will probably stop because of herd immunity. COVID is serious, it's at least a serious flu. But it's not going to destroy humanity as people thought.

COVID-19 is a coronavirus, and we have ALL been exposed to MANY coronaviruses during our lives on earth (like the common cold).

Cross-reactive SARS-CoV-2 T-cell epitopes revealed preexisting T-cell responses in 81% of unexposed individuals, and validation of similarity to common cold human coronaviruses provided a functional basis for postulated heterologous immunity

"However, it does provide a possible explanation for why the Covid-19 epidemic seems to have died away in many places once it had infected around 20 per cent of the local population (as judged by the presence of antibodies). If people are developing some kind of immunity to Covid-19 via their T cells then it could mean that a far higher percentage of the population has been exposed to Covid-19 than previously thought. Antibodies and T cells combined, it is conceivable that some places such as London or New York are already at or near the 60 per cent infection level required to achieve herd immunity."

The infection fatality rate (IFR), the probability of dying for a person who is infected, is one of the most critical and most contested features of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The expected total mortality burden of COVID-19 is directly related to the IFR. Moreover, justification for various non-pharmacological public health interventions depends crucially on the IFR. Some aggressive interventions that potentially induce also more pronounced collateral harms1 may be considered appropriate, if IFR is high. Conversely, the same measures may fall short of acceptable risk-benefit thresholds, if the IFR is low...Interestingly, despite their differences in design, execution, and analysis, most studies provide IFR point estimates that are within a relatively narrow range. Seven of the 12 inferred IFRs are in the range 0.07 to 0.20 (corrected IFR of 0.06 to 0.16) which are similar to IFR values of seasonal influenza. Three values are modestly higher (corrected IFR of 0.25-0.40 in Gangelt, Geneva, and Wuhan) and two are modestly lower than this range (corrected IFR of 0.02-0.03 in Kobe and Oise).

That "best estimate" scenario also assumes that 35 percent of infections are asymptomatic, meaning the total number of infections is more than 50 percent larger than the number of symptomatic cases. It therefore implies that the IFR is between 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent. By contrast, the projections that the CDC made in March, which predicted that as many as 1.7 million Americans could die from COVID-19 without intervention, assumed an IFR of 0.8 percent. Around the same time, researchers at Imperial College produced a worst-case scenario in which 2.2 million Americans died, based on an IFR of 0.9 percent.

Yes, certain states are having an uptick in three measurements: COVID-19 tests administered, positive COVID-19 tests, and hospitalizations. All three of these measurements are dubious. Hopefully, some of the rise in cases is REAL, because then the U.S. will arrive at Herd Immunity Threshold ("HIT"), which has been slightly delayed by lockdowns, sooner. Based on the "death curve" in the US, we are very close to being done.

Take population, COVID Deaths, and IFR to find HIT

Florida details

Fact #1:

A patient who is undergoing elective knee surgery and tests positive for COVID-19 even though they are asymptomatic will be classified as "hospitalized with COVID-19."

One-third of all patients admitted to the city's [Miami] main public hospital over the past two weeks after going to the emergency room for car-crash injuries and other urgent problems have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fact #2:

Fact #3:

Fact #4:

IT'S DEATHS, NOT CASES

Fact #5:

A FINAL THOUGHT ABOUT FLORIDA

Several times a day, on every possible news outlet, we are bombarded with updates as to the new number of "cases" of COVID-19 in the U.S. and elsewhere. News analysts then use these numbers to justify criticisms of those who dare to reject the CDC's recommendations with regards to mask wearing and social distancing. It is imperative that all Americans - and especially those in the medical profession - understand the actual definition of a "case" of COVID -19 so as to make informed decisions as to how to live our lives.



Older Americans remember all too well the dread they experienced when a family member was diagnosed with a "case" of scarlet fever, diphtheria, whooping cough (pertussis), or polio. During my career in family medicine, including several years as an Army physician, I have cared for patients with chickenpox, shingles, Lyme disease as well as measles, tuberculosis, malaria, and AIDS. The "case definition" established for all of these diseases by the CDC requires the presence of signs and symptoms of that disease. In other words, each case involved a SICK patient. Laboratory studies may be performed to "confirm" a diagnosis, but are not sufficient in the absence of clinical symptoms.



Having now been privileged to care for sick patients with COVID-19, both in and out of the hospital setting, I am happy to see the number of these sick patients dwindle almost to zero in my community - while the "case numbers" for COVID-19 continue to go up. Why is that?



In marked contrast to measles, shingles, and other infectious disease, "cases" of COVID-19 do NOT require the presence of ANY symptoms whatsoever. Health departments are encouraging everyone and anyone to come in for testing, and each positive test is reported as yet another "new" case of COVID-19!



On April 5, 2020, a small number of state epidemiologists (Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) Technical Supplement: Interim-20-ID-01) came up with a "surveillance" case definition for COVID-19. At the time, there was uncertainty as to whether or not completely asymptomatic persons could transmit COVID-19 sufficiently enough to infect and cause disease in others. (This notion has never been proven and, in fact, has recently been discounted - cfr " A Study on the Infectivity of Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers, Ming Fao et al, Respir Med, 2020 Aug - available online through PubMed 2020 May 13, as well as recent reports from the WHO itself). The CSTF thereby justified the unconventional case definition for COVID-19, adding "CSTE realizes that field investigations will involve evaluations of persons with no symptoms and these individuals will need to be counted as cases."



Hence, anyone who has a positive PCR test (the nasal swab, PCR test for COVID Antigen or Nucleic Acid) or serological test (blood test for antibodies -IgG and/or IgM) would be classified as a "case" - even in the absence of symptoms. In our hospitals at this time, there are hundreds of former nursing home residents sitting in "COVID" units who are in their usual state of good health, banned from returning to their former nursing home residences simply because they have TESTED Positive for COVID-19 during mass testing programs in the nursing homes.



The presence of a positive lab test for COVID-19 in a person who has never been sick is actually GOOD news for that person and for the rest of us. The positive test indicates that this person has likely mounted an adequate immune response to a small dose of COVID-19 to whom he or she was exposed - naturally (hence, no need for a vaccine vs. COVID-19).



It is important as well to understand that the presence of lab testing is not the ONLY criterion that the the CDC uses to established a diagnosis of COVID-19. The presence of only 1 or 2 flu-like symptoms (fever,chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath) - in the absence of another proven cause (e.g., influenza, bacterial pneumonia) is SUFFICIENT to give a diagnosis of COVID-19 - as long as the patient also meets certain "epidemiological linkage" criteria as follows:



"In a person with clinically compatible symptoms, [a "case" will be reported if that person had] one or more of the following exposures in the 14 days before onset of symptoms: travel to or residence in an area with sustained, ongoing community transmission of SARS-CoV-2; close contact (10 minutes or longer, within a 6 foot distance) with a person diagnosed with COVID-19; or member of a risk cohort as defined by public health authorities during an outbreak." Note that the definition of a "risk cohort" includes age > 70 or living in a nursing home or similar facility.



So, in essence, any person with an influenza- like illness (ILI) could be considered a "case" of COVID-19, even WITHOUT confirmatory lab testing. The CDC has even advised to consider any deaths from pneumonia or ILI as "Covid-related" deaths - unless the physician or medical examiner establishes another infectious agent as the cause of illness.



Now perhaps you see why the increasing number of cases, and even deaths, due to COVID-19 is fraught with misinterpretation and is NOT in any way a measure of the ACTUAL morbidity and mortality FROM COVID-19. My patients who insist upon wearing masks, gloves and social distancing are citing these misleading statistics as justification for their decisions (and, of course, that they are following the "CDC guidelines"). I simply advise them, "COVID-19 is NOT in the atmosphere around us; it resides in the respiratory tracts of infected individuals and can only be transmitted to others by sick, infected persons after prolonged contact with others".



So you may ask - why are we continuing to report increasing numbers of cases of COVID as though it were BAD news for America? Rather than as GOOD news, i.e, that the thousands of healthy Americans testing positive (also known as "asymptomatic") are indicative of the presence of herd immunity - protecting themselves and many of us from potential future assaults by variants of COVID?



Why did we as a society stop sending our children to schools and camps and sports activities? Why did we stop going to work and church and public parks and beaches? Why did we insist that healthy persons "stay at home" - rather than observing the evidence-based, medically prudent method of identifying those who were sick and isolating them from the rest of the population - advising the sick to "stay at home" and allowing the rest of society to function normally? And, while we witnessed the gatherings of protestors in recent days with little concerns for COVID-19 spread among these asymptomatic persons, most certainly many are hoping that the increasing "case" numbers for COVID-19 will discourage folks from coming to any more rallies for certain candidates for political office.



Fear is a powerful weapon. FDR famously broadcast to Americans in 1933 that "We have nothing to fear, but fear itself". I would argue that we have to fear those who would have us remain fearful and servile and willing to surrender basic freedoms without justification.



John Thomas Littell, MD, is a board-certified family physician. After earning his MD from George Washington University, he served in the US Army, receiving the Meritorious Service Medal for his work in quality improvement, and also served with the National Health Service Corps in Montana. During his eighteen years in Kissimmee, FL, Dr Littell has served on the faculty of the UCF School of Medicine, President of the County Medical Society, and Chief of Staff at the Florida Hospital. He currently resides with his wife, Kathleen, and family in Ocala, Florida, where he remains very active as a family physician with practices both in Kissimmee and Ocala.

Wasn't this supposed to be about hospitals?

Hospital CEO's including, Dr. Marc Boom with Houston Methodist, Dr. David L. Callender with Memorial Hermann Health System, Dr. Doug Lawson with St. Luke's Health, and Mark A. Wallace with Texas Children's Hospital, held a zoom conference, June 25, out of concern, "that recent news coverage has unnecessarily alarmed the Houston community about hospital capacity during this COVID-19 surge." The two key major takeaways from today's discussion: The Houston health care system has the resources and capacity necessary to treat patients with COVID-19 and otherwise...

What are Governors doing?

How many people aged 15 or under have died of Covid-19? Four. The chance of dying from a lightning strike is one in 700,000. The chance of dying of Covid-19 in that age group is one in 3.5million. And we locked them all down. Even among the 15- to 44-year-olds, the death rate is very low and the vast majority of deaths have been people who had significant underlying health conditions. We locked them down as well. We locked down the population that had virtually zero risk of getting any serious problems from the disease, and then spread it wildly among the highly vulnerable age group. If you had written a plan for making a complete bollocks of things you would have come up with this one.

In Conclusion

"The death rate is a fact; anything beyond this is an inference."



William Farr (1807 - 1883)

"Farr shows us that once peak infection has been reached then it will roughly follow the same symmetrical pattern on the downward slope."



"In the midst of a pandemic, it is easy to forget Farr's Law, and think the number infected will just keep rising, it will not. Just as quick as measures were introduced to prevent the spread of infection we need to recognise the point at which to open up society and also the special measures due to 'density' that require special considerations."

"Once peak deaths have been reached we should be working on the assumption that the infection has already started falling in the same progressive steps. Using deaths as the proxy for falling infections facilitates the planning of the next steps for reopening those societies that are in lockdown."