Babylon Bee CEO: Facebook censored Monty Python Coney Barrett satire article, demonetized site - UPDATE: Facebook apologizes, restores account
Wed, 21 Oct 2020 17:44 UTC
Seth Dillon, CEO of The Babylon Bee (The Bee) said that Facebook demonetized the Babylon Bee and removed a satirical article entitled "Senator Hirono Demands ACB Be Weighed Against A Duck To See If She Is A Witch." Dillon also stated that the social media platform warned The Bee not to speak publicly about the matter, which Dillon promptly ignored in a tweet on his Twitter page.
"So after a manual review, Facebook says they stand by their decision to pull down this article and demonetize our page. I'm not kidding. They say this article 'incites violence.' It's literally a regurgitated joke from a Monty Python movie!" exclaimed Dillon in a tweet.
Facebook appears to be acting like the thought police, but we didn't vote for it. To quote the film, "Help! Help! We're being repressed!"
The article was obviously satirical to anyone familiar with Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and was published by a well-known satire website. Even The Bee's "About Us" page says that it is "the world's best satire site," and tells anyone that takes issue with its content to "take it up with God."
"In what universe does a fictional quote as part of an obvious joke constitute a genuine incitement to violence? How does context not come into play here?" asked Dillon.
"A Black Lives Matter leader said that if change doesn't happen, they'll 'burn down this system.' That's allowed on Facebook. You can quote it. You can link to it. But a Monty Python joke about burning a witch at the stake? That's incitement to violence. [Clown] show," he added.
With the confirmation vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be on the U.S. Supreme Court likely to take place on Thursday, Facebook's censorship of this particular article came as little surprise.
One can truly only wonder what's next for Facebook. Perhaps it will consider a video of two puppies play-fighting to be too much to handle. Or maybe it will finally remove Antifa accounts such as Rose City Antifa. But apparently, the platform is too busy taking blatant satire too seriously.
