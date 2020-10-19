Kiara Dudley

Douglas police report they have arrested 34-year-old Kiara Dudley.
A 73-year-old Vietnam veteran out holding a sign supporting President Trump was assaulted on Saturday, according to local reports in Massachusetts.

Douglas police report they have arrested 34-year-old Kiara Dudley, of Douglas, and charged her with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury.

Police state that a couple, which included the veteran, were waving Trump flags and signs at an intersection. Dudley then approached the elderly couple, allegedly harassing them and making them move, the Boston Herald reported.

"As the couple tried to move away, the party continued to follow them and bumped the gentlemen with her body," Douglas Police said. "At one point the party stepped on the victim's Veterans for Trump sign and as he bent over to pick it up the party knocked him to the ground causing an injury to his finger."

Dudley has been released on $250 cash bail, and is expected to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Monday.