The shooting death of a black Trump supporter in Milwaukee has state Republicans calling for a federal investigation.Bernell Trammell, 60, a dreadlocked activist known for carrying handmade signs through the streets reading "Vote Donald Trump 2020," and posting them on his storefront, was gunned down by an unknown assailant on his sidewalk Thursday afternoon, police said.Krueger's spokesman, Kenneth Gales, said he could not comment on Hitt's request.Trammell was a familiar figure in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, frequently pedaling a bicycle or walking the streets with signs proclaiming his eclectic religious or political thoughts."He had a lot of different views," local writer Adebisi Agoro told The Post. "But it was his last view that made people be outrageous with him."A new GOP outreach office - opened this year to try to make inroads into the African-American electorate - is just blocks from the building where Trammell lived and was killed, Hitt said."This is personal," he told The Post.Hitt, a former Milwaukee prosecutor, turned to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Friday, in the face of silence from the city's police department."I know how these investigations work," he said. "The lack of information is concerning. We don't know any of the circumstances of how he was murdered."Police, who had no suspects in custody as of Friday, did not respond to requests for comment."He's a black elder who didn't deserve to die the way that he did," Moore said.On Thursday, hours before Trammell's death, Agoro filmed an interview with him about his support for Trump."This is going to be a motivating factor for us as we organize in central Milwaukee and across Wisconsin," Hitt said. "I think it will give folks in the black community who support the president's message more resolve and more determination than ever."