Pastor Darrell Scott praised President Trump's relationship with the black community during a roundtable event on Thursday, dubbing him the most pro-black president he's seen in his lifetime.Scott joined Trump on a trip to Ypsilanti, Michigan, to discuss the coronavirus pandemic's impact on minority communities during a tour of a Ford manufacturing plant that makes ventilators."I really believe history is going to be kinder to you, Mr. President, than fake news media is today," he said.