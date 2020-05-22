Pastor Darrell Scott
Pastor Darrell Scott praised President Trump's relationship with the black community during a roundtable event on Thursday, dubbing him the most pro-black president he's seen in his lifetime.

"I've lived under 12 presidential administrations," Scott said. "I was born during Eisenhower's administration. This president has been the most pro-black president in my lifetime. When I say 'pro,' I'm saying 'pro' as in proactive. He's been proactive rather than reactive to issues concerning minorities, underserved, and disadvantaged communities than any other president in my lifetime."

Scott joined Trump on a trip to Ypsilanti, Michigan, to discuss the coronavirus pandemic's impact on minority communities during a tour of a Ford manufacturing plant that makes ventilators.

Scott served as a member of Trump's presidential transition team and helped launch the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, which aims to mobilize minority voters to support Trump and provide them a voice in his campaign.

Scott discredited media coverage of Trump during the discussion and said he believes the president will have a strong legacy ahead of him.

"I really believe history is going to be kinder to you, Mr. President, than fake news media is today," he said.