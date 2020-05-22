Society's Child
Trump is racist? Pastor Darrell Scott says Trump is the most pro-black president he's seen in his lifetime
Mica Soellner
Washington Examiner
Thu, 21 May 2020 19:13 UTC
"I've lived under 12 presidential administrations," Scott said. "I was born during Eisenhower's administration. This president has been the most pro-black president in my lifetime. When I say 'pro,' I'm saying 'pro' as in proactive. He's been proactive rather than reactive to issues concerning minorities, underserved, and disadvantaged communities than any other president in my lifetime."
Scott joined Trump on a trip to Ypsilanti, Michigan, to discuss the coronavirus pandemic's impact on minority communities during a tour of a Ford manufacturing plant that makes ventilators.
Scott served as a member of Trump's presidential transition team and helped launch the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, which aims to mobilize minority voters to support Trump and provide them a voice in his campaign.
Scott discredited media coverage of Trump during the discussion and said he believes the president will have a strong legacy ahead of him.
"I really believe history is going to be kinder to you, Mr. President, than fake news media is today," he said.
Quote of the Day
A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.
- John F. Kennedy
Recent Comments
No mask for me unless I absolutely need it to enter a business that offers a service I absolutely need if there are no other options in the area...
My original comment is in regards to the fact that she keeps talking about hydroxycloroquine as a treatment for the disease. We all know that the...
I just made this image from the wonderful picture in this article: [Link]
Wow you guys are really rude. I've been following this for over 2 months now. It's all nonsense. Just like your attitudes.
*the vaccine Is there a way to edit comments?
