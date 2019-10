© Reuters/Hannah Mckay

Democrats have called President Donald Trump every synonym for "racist" in the book.With Adam Schiff leading an impeachment drive against him, Trump has made no secret of his animosity towards the California Democrat, calling him "shifty," a "lowlife" who should be "questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason." The president has also turned his anger on fellow impeachment Democrat Jerry Nadler (D-New York) and socialist New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling them "savages."Really. Apparently by referring to Schiff as "a shifty, dishonest guy," Trump engaged in a "brazenly anti-Semitic attack," orevidently trying to give CNN a run for its money."The stereotype of Jews as 'shifty,' the suggestion that they are sneaky and manipulative, has a long and ignominious history," Hasan continued, referring to the false story that Trump once called white supremacists "very fine people" to further his argument. Hasan also chose to believe a 1980s rumor that Trump kept a book of Adolf Hitler's pre-war speeches right by his bedside.A handful of other left-wing media outlets and pundits jumped on board, as did some Democrat lawmakers. Ocasio-Cortez called Trump's insults on SchiffNow, Trump is well-known for calling people nasty names.after recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and all but backing its right-wing government's annexation appetites.But doesn't hearing the word "shifty" and instantly thinking it a reference to Jewish people seem more than a little racist in itself?But the supposed anti-racists found a way to make the connection.Unfortunately, when one makes every little issue about race, sooner or later the veneer of righteousness will slip and something racist will come out.Take Joe Biden. Speaking at an Asian and Latino Coalition event in Iowa two months ago,Nobody in the room associated darker skin with lower intelligence and talentLikewise when Trump called the city of Baltimorein a dig at Maryland Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings.and a host of left wing pundits and politicians.The core of their argument was thatHold on. If you automatically think that the word "infested" is a reference to Baltimore's black population, you're the racist.Maybe Cummings, who is black, is a racist too though, given that he called his own community "drug-infested" at a 1999 Congressional hearing In the bold new world of progressive America, everybody is a racist. On the flipside, when everybody is a racist, nobody is.In just two years,Nobody cares when a politician calls an opponent a racist any more, and the accusation no longer shocks as it once did. Well done you bunch of racists.