Cory Booker
Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ)
Never let a crisis go to waste, right?

The left is using the back-to-back mass shootings as an opportunity to attack the 2nd Amendment and now they're coming for 1 A.

Democrat Senator and 2020 hopeful Cory Booker (NJ) demanded Trump's Manchester rally next week and all future rallies be cancelled. According to Cory Booker, President Trump and his supporters should not have 1st Amendment rights.

"[T]hese rallies serve as a breeding ground for racism and bigotry that inspire white nationalist attacks like the one in El Paso on Saturday," Cory Booker said in a statement. "They are despicable and have no place in New Hampshire, or anywhere in our country. That's why Trump must cancel this rally."

Via Erin Turmelle, the NH state chair for Booker:
Full statement:
Using Cory Booker's logic, Elizabeth Warren should cancel all of her rallies because the Dayton, Ohio mass shooter was a hardcore leftist member of Antifa who praised Pocahontas Warren.