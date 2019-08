© Jacquelyn Martin



Never let a crisis go to waste, right?The left is using the back-to-back mass shootings as an opportunity to attack the 2nd Amendment and now they're coming for 1 A.Democrat Senator and 2020 hopeful Cory Booker (NJ) demanded Trump's Manchester rally next week and all future rallies be cancelled. According to Cory Booker,that inspire white nationalist attacks like the one in El Paso on Saturday," Cory Booker said in a statement. "They are despicable and have no place in New Hampshire, or anywhere in our country. That's why Trump must cancel this rally."Via Erin Turmelle, the NH state chair for Booker:Full statement