New video from Saturday's shooting in Portland, which resulted in one death, emerged Sunday, providing a more detailed account of what transpired overnight.Around midnight EST, gunfire rang out in Portland's downtown area.As TheBlaze reported , pro-Trump demonstrators had clashed with Antifa rioters earlier in the day. The murdered individual was reportedly associated with "Patriot Prayer," a Portland-based far-right activist group.A second man then says, "Right here?" Another man can be heard saying, "He's pulling it out," although it is not clear what the man was referring to.Then two shots rang out.The person behind the camera, who was not involved with the crime, then turns a corner and the shooting victim is seen lying motionless on the street. People then surround the victim, attempting to render aid. A squadron of police in riot gear then appear.The video confirms that one man shouted, "we got a couple right here," to which another man responds, "right here?" before two shots are fired. The gunpowder blast, caused by discharge of the firearm, is clearly visible in the video.The following video contains graphic footage):As TheBlaze reported , the tragic incident was celebrated by protesters in Portland."If ya'll are not angry, you're not paying attention. If ya'll are not angry, you're not with me! Everybody needs to realize what's going on in the community. Our community can hold its own without the police," the woman continued. "We can take out the trash on our own. I am not sad that a f***king fascist died tonight!"