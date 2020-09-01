Society's Child
New footage from Portland shooting suggests Trump supporter victim was targeted UPDATE: 4Chan appear to have identified the shooter, police investigating
The Blaze
Sun, 30 Aug 2020 00:01 UTC
Around midnight EST, gunfire rang out in Portland's downtown area. Graphic videos and images quickly flooded social media to reveal that one person had been murdered.
As TheBlaze reported, pro-Trump demonstrators had clashed with Antifa rioters earlier in the day. The murdered individual was reportedly associated with "Patriot Prayer," a Portland-based far-right activist group.
"This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible," Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said.
One video in particular, taken within feet of the murder, does not show the shooting itself. But the video is significant because it provides greater context into why the shooting happened.
Audio heard on the video reveals a man screaming, "Hey! Hey! We got a couple right here. We got a couple right here!"
A second man then says, "Right here?" Another man can be heard saying, "He's pulling it out," although it is not clear what the man was referring to.
Then two shots rang out.
The person behind the camera, who was not involved with the crime, then turns a corner and the shooting victim is seen lying motionless on the street. People then surround the victim, attempting to render aid. A squadron of police in riot gear then appear.
A second video actually shows the shooting, but it is significant because it corroborates the audible dialogue that appears to come from the shooter and his accomplices.
The video confirms that one man shouted, "we got a couple right here," to which another man responds, "right here?" before two shots are fired. The gunpowder blast, caused by discharge of the firearm, is clearly visible in the video.
(Content Warning: The following video contains graphic footage):
As TheBlaze reported, the tragic incident was celebrated by protesters in Portland.
"And tonight I just got word, the person who died was a Patriot Prayer person," one woman said. "He was a f***ing Nazi. Our community held it's own and took out the trash. I'm not going to shed any tears over a Nazi."
"If ya'll are not angry, you're not paying attention. If ya'll are not angry, you're not with me! Everybody needs to realize what's going on in the community. Our community can hold its own without the police," the woman continued. "We can take out the trash on our own. I am not sad that a f***king fascist died tonight!"
Comment: More from Gateway Pundit:
NOTE: Many of the original tweets have been removed.
4Chan Users Appear to Have Identified Portland Rioter Who Shot and Killed Trump SupporterUPDATE Sept 1: Police are investigating the same guy 4Chan pointed to. From RT:
Cassandra Fairbanks
Published August 30, 2020 at 9:45am
On Saturday night, a Portland Black Lives Matter militant shot and killed a member of the pro-Trump group Patriot Prayer.
Within minutes of the shooting, 4chan users got to work, and within hours... they had a name.The face of the Portland murderer has already been found. He has a large BLM tattoo on his neck. pic.twitter.com/UiEw3zS525The message board quickly claimed that the shooter is Michael Reinoehl, 48, of Portland.
— Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) August 30, 2020The murder suspect has been identified as snowboard instructor Michael Reinoehl, from Oregon.
— Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) August 30, 2020
The Nationalist Review wrote in their in-depth report, "the 48-year-old 'professional snowboarder' was previously featured on a Bloomberg promo for the riots where he described himself as part of the rioter's security apparatus. Reinoehl touted his military experience and described events that led up to him receiving a bullet grazing on his arm. In the video, a neck tattoo identical to the shooter's own tattoo is seen on his neck."
Watch the interview here:
The shooter appeared to have a bandage wrapped around one of his arms to his elbow, the same way that Reinoehl's arm was wrapped in the Bloomberg video.
For several hours, rumors were circulating online that a rioter had been killed by a supporter of President Donald Trump, but there was a big celebration when they found out it was actually the other way around.
"Everybody, I just got word. The person who died was a Patriot Prayer person," the Black Lives Matter leader tells the excited crowd. "He was a f***ing Nazi. Our community held its own and took out the trash. I'm not going to shed any tears over a Nazi dying!"
Following the fatal shooting, rioters also surrounded and assaulted Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson. When Gibson retreated into a gas station, rioters broke the windows and threatened the owner.Video of the antifa mob smashing up a petrol station in downtown Portland and trying to break inside. They said conservative activist Joey Gibson was inside. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/ObrVAJqBG3Users on the message board were also first to identify Marquise Love, the man who attempted to kill a driver in the city earlier this month. They subsequently identified another person involved in the attack.
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020
Suspected Portland shooter called himself '100% Antifa,' was previously arrested, but released and never charged - report
31 Aug, 2020 15:33
The identity of the man under investigation for the shooting death of a Donald Trump supporter in Portland, Oregon has been revealed. He is reportedly an ex-military Black Lives Matter supporter who calls himself "100% Antifa."
Though he has not been formally named by police, the Oregonian is reporting that Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, is under investigation for the death of Aaron 'Jay' Donielson, a member of the right-wing Patriot Prayer group who was shot and killed during clashing protests in Portland on Saturday.
Reinoehl's sister was interviewed by the paper and confirmed that screenshots of the suspected shooter were of her brother, who has been estranged from most of his family.
The distinctive mark that confirmed his identity to family members is a tattoo on his neck of a raised fist.
"We reached out to police and confirmed that we recognized Michael in the screenshots," the sister, whom the paper did not identify by name, said.
...
Reinoehl's social media posts include him calling himself "100% Antifa" and talking about a coming "war" in America that will include "casualties."
"It will be a war and like all wars there will be casualties," he wrote. He called those protesting across the nation in cities like Portland and Kenosha his "brothers in arms."
Reinoehl has a criminal history, including charges stemming from a July 5 protest for carrying a loaded weapon, resisting arrest, and interfering with police. Reinoehl was supposed to appear in court on July 30 to face the charges, but he was released and the charges were never pursued. The Multnomah County District Attorney's office is currently reviewing the case.
The suspected shooter had also been charged for allegedly racing his 17-year-old son and driving 111mph (178kph), as well as carrying a loaded Glock pistol he did not have a concealed carry permit for, while transporting his 11-year-old daughter. He was charged with driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another, driving while suspended and uninsured, and unlawful possession of a gun for that incident, for which there is a warrant out for his arrest.
Reinoehl's social media posts have gotten particular attention as both Democrats and Republicans have attempted to pin the blame for the shooting and other violence at protests on one another, with both #BidenRiots and #TrumpRiots trending on Twitter following the incident in Portland, which stemmed from Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters clashing with a vehicle caravan of pro-Trump supporters.
...
Reader Comments
"This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible," Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said .In actuality, though the guy had been ID'd online for a day or more, catch what it took to get the idiot hear/see no evil pigs to even LEARN about the fact of the identiy of this scumbgag. From the NY Post, (which seems to trying to catch up?)
Man suspected in deadly Portland shooting calls himself ‘100% ANTIFA[Link]
He was identified in part by a distinctive tattoo on his neck of a "black power" fist - as well as a call from his estranged sister who recognized him in video and photos of the deadly attack, the paper said.
The 36-year-old sister - whom The Oregonian agreed not to name - was first alerted after a threatening call that woke her at 8 a.m. Sunday warning that "our whole family was in danger unless we turned him over."
"We reached out to police and confirmed that we recognized Michael in the screenshots" from the shooting, she told the paper. (NOTE: That means that the police had NOT contacted her and implies the same for the family.)
The father of two is estranged from most of his family - including his parents - after stealing from them , the sister said. (Typical worthless socialist Antifa.)
(Snip.)
Reinoehl, who has a son and a daughter, regularly posts about Black Lives Matter and the protests on his social media - which is now swamped with threats and pro-Trump messages in the comments.
"Every Revolution needs people that are willing and ready to fight," he wrote in June, comparing it to his time in the Army.
"I am 100 % ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters!" he said, insisting he would not "run" from violence.
"It will be a war and like all wars there will be casualties," he wrote, calling protesters and Antifa "my brothers in arms."
He also claims to have been hit by a rubber bullet while working "security" at protests, and most recently posted video of a flag being burned by a mob chanting, "F-k Trump."
Reinoehl was cited at a July 5 protest on allegations of p ossessing a loaded gun in a public place , resisting arrest and interfering with police, The Oregonian said.
He was given a date to appear in court later that month, but the allegations were dropped on July 30 with a "no complaint," according to court records . (No complaint means that the cop was ordered not to follow through. It also means that the state attorney was LYING when he claimed he would be prosecuting violent crimes.)
He had a slew of other charges - including being accused of racing his 17-year-old son at speeds of up to 111 mph in June, the paper said, citing state police.
ABOVE WAS HIS SECOND GUN CHARGE. FIRST IS INFRA!!!!
He was also previously charged with having a loaded Glock pistol, for which he didn't have a concealed handgun license, when once stopped with his 11-year-old daughter as a passenger, police told the paper.
The Portland Police Bureau did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Of course! They're too busy porking down doughnuts, fucking pigs!)
R.C.
If you - just for fun - delve into the real story behind the "saints" of the Nazis and Communists of the late '20s and early '30s in Germany, you would find that most of them were just bibulous thugs, always out for a brawl. Often with strong sociopathic tendencies.
Those thugs get glorified by their "side" once they won the civil war, because of their "effort" to get the war started in the first place ...
R.C.