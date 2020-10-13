© Sputnik/S. Guneev



The Russians have not yet sounded such an optimistic note, or signaled they're prepared to engage in such expedited negotiations.

The agreement would involve freezes on both countries' stockpiles of nuclear warheads, as well as a framework for a future multilateral arms control treaty.

But Trump's arms control envoy, Marshall Billingslea, has said the administration is only interested in extending New START — an Obama-era deal which the Trump administration has repeatedly criticized — in conjunction with a parallel agreement on the future of arms control. Otherwise, he says, they'd be willing to see it lapse and gear up for a potential arms race.

But if Russia hasn't agreed to a deal by election day and Trump wins, America's asking price for New START extension will climb much higher, Billingslea told Russia's Kommersant newspaper.

After that discussion, meetings were arranged on Monday between Billingslea and Ryabkov, both of whom headed to Helsinki on short notice.

The U.S. now believes Putin and Patrushev have agreed in principle to a deal that could potentially be finalized by the Nov. 3 election, the source familiar with the discussions says. Russia has not publicly echoed those sentiments.

One major sticking point is whether the framework agreement will explicitly mention China, which the U.S. insists must be constrained by any future arms control treaty.

Russia doesn't object to bringing in China, but says any multilateral expansion of arms control should also include France and the U.K.

If the Russians agree to serious negotiations, the U.S. insists a deal could be struck in a week or so.

Billingslea previously told Axios that any deal would almost certainly be sealed by Trump and Putin themselves.

But it will be difficult to get the Russians to agree to anything on such a short timeline, and Putin may prefer to wait for the results of the election.

