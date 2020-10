Around 40 people armed with metal bars and fireworks tried to storm a police station in a Paris suburb on Saturday night, officials said.Police shared a video showing a barrage of fireworks going off in the direction of the police station around midnight on Saturday in Champigny-sur-Marne, about nine miles southeast of central Paris."Violent attack last night on the police station of Champigny with mortar shots and various projectiles. No police officer was injured," the Paris police headquarters said on Sunday.Mayor of Champigny Laurent Jeanne said the attack"It was an organised attack of about 40 people who wanted to do battle. For a few days it has been tense with people who have a certain willingness to do battle with the police," he told local media.Gerald Darmanin, France 's interior minister, offered his "full support" to police officers, writing on Twitter: "Little gang leaders don't impress anyone and they will not deter our work fighting drug trafficking."