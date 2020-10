A Taliban spokesman has said they hope Donald Trump wins November's election, giving his critics plenty of ammo to attack him with. What some of them likely don't realize they're doing, though,Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told CBS News in an interview highlighting the unusual support. Mujahid saidThe Taliban was even concerned about Trump's recent bout with Covid-19. "When we heard about Trump being Covid-19 positive, we got worried for his health, but seems he is getting better," an unnamed senior leader told the news outlet.another anonymous senior member said.Tim Murtaugh, communications director for Trump's reelection campaign, rejected the support of the Taliban in a statement.What all of these tweets and takesthis militant group is saying they hope Trump wins in November:While Biden's previous administration was headed by a man elected on the promise to end wars that even then already seemed drawn out and pointless, that administration's foreign policy turned out to be nearly as aggressive as the one before it., and a February pact with the Taliban promises a — hopefully — full withdrawal by next year. Also included in the pact are the conditions that the Taliban must completely break with al Qaeda and negotiate peace with government rivals.Trump himself recently said he wanted troops home by Christmas, though it's unclear if that timetable is realistic as other officials have pointed to spring or summer of 2021 as more likely.Trump is doing exactly what Obama was essentially promising when he ran against the late John McCain in 2008.Obama's second-hand man, Biden, however, has argued for keepinga few thousand troops in Afghanistan and Iraq indefinitely, so if you find yourself disagreeing with the Taliban not wanting Biden as president, you're also arguing for more of the same wars Biden's team promised to end years ago when they were actually in charge.Biden believes in the practiced method of being the policeman of the world, a position many have argued has only led to more worldwide conflict, more debt, and unnecessary death.at least in terms of Afghanistan and Iraq,This doesn't mean the Taliban will suddenly turn peaceful and embrace different morals or that Afghanistan and Iraq will suddenly be free of terrorism, but it is an acknowledgement that the last 19 years have done little to help those countries and the US, and that perhaps a more diplomatic approach to the world can save lives and encourage change better.By using this new 'support' to dunk on Trump and make the case for a former vice president who helped keep conflicts going in Afghanistan and Iraq, critics are just arguing against potential peace, something Democrats used to at least pretend to be the ones fighting for.