Netflix's troubles regarding the French-Senegalese film Cuties isn't quite over. The streaming giant was hit with an indictment in Texas over the movie's alleged promotion of the sexual exploitation of minors.Representative Matt Schaefer shared the indictment Tuesday on Twitter. "Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex #Cuties #txlege ," he wrote.Newsweek has reached out to Netflix for comment.The film, directed by Sundance winner Maïmouna Doucouré, follows an 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant named Amy living in Paris who joins an adolescent dance group, The Cuties, in her attempts to determine her identity in her new world. A coming of age journey of sorts, Amy essentially emulates the sexualized behavior typically portrayed by women in Western societies as a means to fit in and performs dance routines with her peers that imitate the older, sexually uninhibited women they are trying to emulate."Child pornography is any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor, and that conduct does not need to specifically depict sexual activity to qualify," the letter continued. "Cuties clearly meets the United States' legal definition of child pornography."While Netflix did initially take a hit with a surge of canceled subscriptions, recent data provided by 7Park Data showed that the backlash against the streamer over the movie essentially subsided after a week of Cuties' release. Within the first few days of the movie's arrival to Netflix, canceled subscriptions "hit a peak of about five times the churn rate of Jan. 1, 2019," Variety reported. However, a week later, "cancellations had subsided to previous levels."