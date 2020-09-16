Netflix users canceled their subscriptions at high rates following the release of the controversial film, Cuties.The controversy over the film, however, is continuing as lawmakers condemn it as encouraging pedophilia."The film routinely fetishizes and sexualizes these pre-adolescent girls as they perform dances simulating sexual conduct in revealing clothing, including at least one scene with partial child nudity. These scenes in and of themselves are harmful. And it is likely that the filming of this movie created even more explicit and abusive scenes, and that pedophiles across the world in the future will manipulate and imitate this film in abusive ways," Cruz wrote to Attorney General William Barr.Attorneys general from Louisiana, Florida, Texas, and Ohio wrote a joint letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings saying, Cuties is "fodder for those with criminal imaginations, serving to normalize the view that children are sexual beings."The film's director Maïmouna Doucouré, however, is sticking by her movie, saying it's about the dangers of sexualizing girls.Netflix issued a similar statement, saying the movie is "social commentary against the sexualization of young children. It's an award winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up - and we'd encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie."