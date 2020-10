© Yeshiel/Xinhua/via GlobalLookPress

Farmers fired shots and carried 'Boer Lives Matter' signs as they stormed a court in eastern South Africa on Tuesday where two suspects were to appear before a judge over the brutal murder of a young farm manager.Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, who were arrested on Saturday, were at the Senekal Magistrate's Court in the Free State on Tuesday morning for a pre-trial hearing.Footage shows angry demonstrators tipping over a police van, which was later torched.Crowds were also pictured gathering by the holding cells containing the suspects, while some protesters clutched signs, including some reading "Boer Lives Matter."Police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said the court hearing had been postponed to October 16 for a formal bail application. He said the protesting farmers had demanded that the suspects be turned over to them, and had damaged court property as they forced their way into the cells."Two shots were fired from this group but no one was injured," Makhele told TimesLive. "Thus far the situation is tense, but under control."