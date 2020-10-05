Puppet Masters
Trump could return to WH today if condition has continued to improve, his doctors say
Fox News
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 16:23 UTC
Dr. Sean Conley said Trump has experienced two episodes of transient drops in oxygen levels. From Thursday into Friday morning, Conley said Trump was doing well with mild symptoms and oxygen levels in the high 90s. By later Friday morning, the president had a high fever and his oxygen levels began dipping below 94%.
At that point, Conley recommended supplemental oxygen treatment due to concerns about the possible rapid progression of the disease. Trump was adamant he did not need the treatment, but it was nevertheless administered for about an hour at the White House.
He began showing milder symptoms and began moving about his residence at the White House, but, despite these improvements, Conley said the medical team determined the best course of action was to transfer Trump to Walter Reed in Bethesda, Md., by Friday afternoon for a more thorough evaluation and monitoring.
Dr. Sean Dooley, a pulmonologist at Walter Reed, said the president has remained without a fever since Friday morning and his cardiac, kidney and liver functions are all still normal. He said Trump has not shown signs of shortness of breath and was walking around his medical unit without limitation or disability.
Dr. Brian Garibaldi, with Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, said Trump has completed his second dose of Remdesivir and has exhibited no side effects as far as his team can tell. His team will therefore continue plans to keep him on the medication over a five-day period. In response to transient low oxygen levels, the president also has begun dexamethasone therapy and was given his first dose Saturday.
Garibaldi said the president feels well Sunday and the team plans to have him eat and be up and about as much as possible to be mobile, and "if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course."
"As with any illness there are particular ups and downs over the course especially when a patient is being so closely watched 24 hours a day," Conley said. "The president wanted me to share how proud he is of the group, what an honor it is for him to be receiving his care here at Walter Reed and be surrounded by such incredible talent: academic leaders, department chairs, internationally renowned researchers and clinicians, including the support of Dr. Garibaldi from Johns Hopkins.
"I'd like to reiterate how pleased we all are with the president's recovery," Conley said.
Before the press conference, Trump campaign senior adviser Steve Cortes described the president as "upbeat and assertive as ever" as he fights the coronavirus in an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" with Chris Wallace.
He added: "This president is going to recover, we are highly confident of that."
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday night that the president was experiencing symptoms that had his staff "real concerned" on Friday, including fever and low blood oxygen level, but that he has since improved.
Comment: The conspiracy theorists over at the WSJ will seemingly grasp at the smallest of straws in order to come up with an anti-Trump story. Now they're saying that Trump kept his diagnosis secret ... for a period of mere hours until the initial results were confirmed by a second test. But they're not the only ones with questions. This one, from a "prominent Republican" seems more important to ask: The latest to come down with the Covid (i.e., to be tested positive, whether or not they show any symptoms) is WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany (who isn't showing any symptoms).
Trump hasn't been discharged yet, but he did briefly leave the hospital, slowly driven past the crowd of cheering supporters holding vigil outside the facility.
Naturally, this was bad, because Orange Man Bad.
Better if he just holed up in his basement like Biden has all this year, right? No, that's why Trump's supporters like Trump:
And here's Trump's latest video message, from yesterday. He's been to 'Covid school', and he's going to tell us all about it:
