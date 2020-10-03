Experts looking at possible rollout concluded it may take up to a year after a jab is possibly approved next Spring to expand it to the general population.
A report has been published by the Royal Society looking at challenges developing, evaluating, manufacturing and distributing a vaccine.
The verdict from its Data Evaluation and Learning for Viral Epidemics (DELVE) group will come as a shock to families desperate for a jab to save us from the pandemic and has big implications for the economy.
The Government has previously suggested a working vaccine could be discovered by the turn of the year.
Author Prof Nilay Shah, expert on chemical engineering at Imperial College London, said: "It doesn't mean that within a month everyone will be vaccinated.
"We are talking about another six months, nine months or maybe a year.
"It will take quite a long time to rollout the vaccine even once it is approved."
Rollout would take an unprecedented logistical effort to vaccinate different age groups in GP surgeries and temporary mobile clinics.
It would likely start with the over-80s then vaccinate in five-year age groups going next to the 75 to 80 age group.
Prof Shah said it is likely to take a fortnight to vaccinate each five year age group meaning it will take between seven and nine months to get through the whole population.
Comment: What literature is Prof Shah reading that in his professional opinion every age group needs this vaccination when the UK's own chief health advisor has repeatedly stated that the coronavirus is harmless to the vast majority? Who needs a vaccine when the virus is harmless?? Moreover, who needs a vaccine when there are already tried and tested medications for that vanishingly small minority who do suffer symptoms?
The UK's leading experts warned that while a vaccine may initially help control outbreaks, full population immunity may take a long time after the first one is approved and social distancing is likely with us for the foreseeable future.
Prof Charles Bangham, chair of immunology at Imperial College London, said: "We will have to have some restrictions that last through next year.
"It will be a tapering response."
Comment: The establishment promising a vaccine so that life can return to 'normal' has just been the proverbial carrot to the lockdown stick. Evidently this malicious strategy by our ponerized establishment is intended to delay the pronouncement that life will never - and never was - intended to get back to normal; and, instead, lockdown-lite is the 'new normal'.
Note that Russia and China have rolled out production of their vaccines, and life is already getting back to a semblance of 'normal', meanwhile some government appointed advisors in the West foresee YEARS of lockdown ahead, and its own vaccine trials have been halted due to 'serious concerns' (except for in Africa where the fiendish experiment continues unabated, and god forbid it pass trials in its current incarnation).
Also check out SOTT radio's: