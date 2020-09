AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial suspended in US for at least several more days amid concerns over serious complication The experimental vaccine is drawing scrutiny after a participant in clinical trials was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, an inflammatory syndrome.The US clinical trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine will be suspended for the next several days as the US Food and Drug Administration investigates a potential side effect, according to Reuters.Sources told the news agency on Monday that enrollment in the trial was not being reopened "until at least midweek," pending the investigation.The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Oxford University, AstraZeneca's partner on the vaccine, has already resumed its clinical trial in Britain, saying in a statement that adverse reactions were an "expected" part of a large trial, the BBC reported In the US, regulators are more hesitant to resume the trial, with the government-funded National Institutes of Health having now launched an investigation of its own, Kaiser Health News reported Monday