© Reuters / Marco Bello

Whatever they do, authorities should avoid flaunting their relationship with vaccine manufacturers, the paper recommends

With half the US population reportedly unwilling to submit to an experimental Covid-19 shot, a new scientific paper has shed light on how state health authorities might enforce compliance with vaccine mandates.Published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday, the paper outlines strategies for circumventing widespread fears over the safety of a rushed-to-market vaccine against the novel coronavirus, providing health authorities with a playbook for coercing a skittish populace.The writers acknowledge that voluntary measures should be tried first, rather than mandating the vaccine for everyone out of the gate.The paper says "six substantive criteria" must be met before a Covid-19 vaccine is imposed by the state. A federal body, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, must greenlight administration to certain groups of the populace first, and "only recommended groups should be considered for a vaccination mandate.""High-risk" groups should be given priority on that list.- a tall order, given that President Donald Trump's "Operation Warp Speed" vaccine development initiative is helmed by Moncef Slaoui, the former head of pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline's vaccine division who had to quit the board of directors of Moderna - a frontrunner in the vaccine race - to take the job. Slaoui notoriously was forced to offload over $10 million in Moderna stock after its value briefly skyrocketed following the announcement of promising early trial results.For the non-high-risk groups, the writers suggest authorities "encourage voluntary uptake...using means such as public education campaigns and free vaccination." Health officials have been hard at work conducting focus groups on which variety of "influencers" might best convince the American people to embrace what would be the quickest vaccine rollout in history (the standard timetable for vaccine development and approval, complete with post-shot monitoring for side effects, is 10 years or more) and what kind of emotional tone the message should take.The authors of the NEJM paper hail from Yale, Stanford University, and Indiana University, all institutions that have. The foundation has poured billions of dollars into developing multiple Covid-19 vaccines, setting up seven facilities to manufacture the leading candidates. While the US, UK, and several other countries have already paid for hundreds of millions of doses of multiple jabs, no western pharmaceutical company has yet declared victory in the vaccine race - on the contrary, the clinical trials of frontrunners like AstraZeneca and Moderna have yielded a bumper crop of troubling side effects.Fears about the rushed rollout of the vaccine coupled with both Republicans and Democrats' determination to turn the jab into a political football have convinced a majority of Americans that they don't want to be among the first to get vaccinated. A poll conducted earlier this month suggested less than half the country would take the shot, even if they were paid $100, and polling shows the portion of Americans willing to take it has declined steadily since May.