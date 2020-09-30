Society's Child
'Doesn't the word 'woman' exist any more?' Pantone reveals new color to honor 'people who menstruate'
RT
Tue, 29 Sep 2020 18:57 UTC
'Period' is a bold shade of red unveiled by Pantone on Tuesday. The company's color palette is already used extensively in the design industry, and this latest addition is a collaboration between the company and Intimina, a Swedish firm that sells menstrual cups.
"Period emboldens people who menstruate to feel proud of who they are," reads a blurb from Pantone on Instagram. "To urge everyone, regardless of gender, to feel comfortable to talk spontaneously and openly about this pure and natural bodily function."
Pantone's gender-neutral phrasing impressed literally nobody online, and angered some feminists, who took to Twitter to remind the company that only one gender has periods.
"'People who menstruate' are supposed to feel 'proud of who they are,'" one wrote. "Who are they, exactly? If they don't even deserve a name, I doubt this pot of paint is going to make them feel proud."
Pantone's new color is just one example of the woke brigade's apparent war on the fairer sex. Earlier this summer, CNN was ridiculed online when it used the term "individuals with a cervix" when reporting new healthcare recommendations from the American Cancer Society. On the same day, 'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling also angered the woke mob when she criticized a healthcare story that used the words "people who menstruate" in its headline.
Comment: See also:
- J.K. Rowling under fire for pointing out that 'people who menstruate' are women
- Colorado State: Students should avoid saying 'Americans', 'male', 'female', 'normal person' among other 'non-inclusive' words
- PC ideological European Parliament wants to abolish sexist words like 'man-made', 'mankind' and 'layman'
- The radical Left's language police want to rewrite 'sexist' dictionaries — the real objective is THOUGHT CONTROL
Reader Comments
LOL.
Where are all the angry tweets from People Who Ejaculate?