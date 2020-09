© Instagram / pantone



Color-matching company Pantone has launched a new shade of red aimed at emboldening "people who menstruate." But the woke gesture to 'that time of the month' left some women seeing red.'Period' is a bold shade of red unveiled by Pantone on Tuesday. The company's color palette is already used extensively in the design industry, and this latest addition is a collaboration between the company and Intimina, a Swedish firm that sells menstrual cups."Period emboldens people who menstruate to feel proud of who they are," reads a blurb from Pantone on Instagram. "To urge everyone, regardless of gender, to feel comfortable to talk spontaneously and openly about this pure and natural bodily function.""'People who menstruate' are supposed to feel 'proud of who they are,'" one wrote . "Who are they, exactly? If they don't even deserve a name, I doubt this pot of paint is going to make them feel proud."when reporting new healthcare recommendations from the American Cancer Society. On the same day, 'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling also angered the woke mob when she criticized a healthcare story that used the words "people who menstruate" in its headline.